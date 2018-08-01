Cosmetic surgery is no longer the sneaky secret it once was and today patients are far less concerned about hiding how they achieved their improved body features.

Hyde Park Plastic Surgery Center owner Frank Rieger, M.D. said a satisfied patient left his office after a follow-up appointment and proudly revealed her new breasts in his parking lot to a woman coming to the office for a consultation for the same procedure.

While it’s not often patients display that level of enthusiasm, he said cosmetic surgery has become mainstream and it is more common for men and women to find a plastic surgeon by word-of-mouth, which takes the challenge out of finding a qualified practice.

A search of Hyde Park Plastic Surgery Center on www.realself.com brings up more than 100 positive reviews with comments from patients delighted with the results of their tummy tucks, breast augmentations, facelifts, liposuction or rhinoplasty.

“Patients today have many more avenues of knowledge open to them before they even visit a plastic surgeon for a consultation,” said Rieger. “They go to the Internet, talk to their friends and they come to the consultation knowing more about the procedures they want.”

Hyde Park Surgery Center charges a $50 consultation fee, which is applied to any procedures performed.

Rieger is a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 33 years’ experience in the field. He trained under Ralph Millard, M.D., a highly decorated plastic surgeon, named one of 10 ‘“Plastic Surgeons of the Millennium’ by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Rieger has dedicated himself to excellence in the pursuit of the aesthetic aspect of plastic surgery. As a result, not every candidate is qualified for the procedure they request.

“Every now and then I have to tell a patient that I will not perform the procedure she requests,” he said.

In addition to surgical procedures, Hyde Park Plastic Surgery Center’s Medical Spa offers Botox and other dermal fillers, facial chemical peels, microdermabrasion and laser resurfacing.

Located at 607 S. Magnolia Ave. in a quaint 1904 vintage house in Hyde Park that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Hyde Park Surgery Center’s office hours are Monday and Wednesday 9 a.m.–12 Noon and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

For more information about Hyde Park Surgery Center visit www.hydeparkcosmeticsurgery.com or to schedule a consultation call 254-7600.