Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pets

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination will hold a pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, September 8, from 2-3 p.m. Kim’s Natural Foods is located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico, just north of Bloomingdale Rd. Call 684-3 663 to confirm.

Get Up, Dress Up And Step Up! With Kris Beaird & Laura White

On Saturday, September 8, Kris Beaird and Laura White join their leadership and coaching skills to bring a dynamic, refreshing event to the women of Tampa Bay area with Get Up, Dress Up, and Step Up!

Join them as they encourage women to: GET UP to move past their challenges, DRESS UP to boost their confidence and self-image, and STEP UP into who they are designed to be. It will be an unforgettable day with fun activities and free giveaways. Cost is $34-$39 and will take place from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. High tea and light brunch is included and will take place at the Empress Tea Room, 12924 N. Dale Mabry, in Tampa. Bring a friend to enjoy networking and inspiration. Register on Eventbrite at: http:bit.ly/2018stepup.

Sa Ri One B.B.Q. & Sushi Offers High Quality Korean Cuisine

Unlike most other Korean restaurants in the Bay Area, Sa Ri One is in a modern, new structure, complete with sushi bar. Each sushi roll is constructed to perfection by Chef Joon Kim, former chef at Pacific Grill. The interior is clean, sophisticated and new. Tables have their own ample sized hibachi grills. The servers are helpful, very friendly and knowledgeable about the menu. The high quality meats are cut per order to maintain the freshness.

Sa Ri One also offers traditional Korean cuisine along with its daily made side dishes. It is located at 1025 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Call 548-0024. Follow on Facebook at Sa Ri One Sushi and Korean BBQ.

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savanna Court Of Brandon

A new Parkinson’s Support Group will meet every third Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Savanna Court of Brandon, located at 824 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. It is open to Parkinson’s patients, family The first meeting will take place on August 21. Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.

Lawn Mowing App GreenPal Expands To Brandon Area

GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Brandon.

Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.



Once the vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

“After successfully launching in 30 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Brandon find reliable, local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.



Nashville-based GreenPal currently operates in Tampa, Boulder, Atlanta, Charlotte, Orlando, Houston, OKC, San Antonio, DFW, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, San Diego, San Jose, Jacksonville, Ft. Myers, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Miami, Ft Lauderdale, Louisville, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis.

Visit www.yourgreenpal.com/fl/brandon-lawn-care.

Are You Prepared For Another Hurricane Season?

Join in at the next quarterly meeting at Senior Connections Center, 8928 Brittany Way in Tampa on Friday, August 24 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will inform and prepare you with the latest information on hurricane preparedness.



Better Living For Seniors strives to empower its members with the knowledge and resources they need to advocate for, provide guidance to and improve the quality of life for older adults and their caregivers. It is an alliance of professionals who work with seniors and caregivers. Visit www.blfsa.com for more information.

The Florida Aquarium Announces Museums On Us Partnership With Bank Of America

The Florida Aquarium is proud to participate in the Museums on Us® program, sponsored by Bank of America, which provides cardholders free access to some of the nation’s finest arts, cultural and educational institutions during the first full weekend of every month.



“Our collaboration with Bank of America provides their cardholders with wonderful opportunities to connect with the rich plant and animal life unique to Florida and our blue planet,” said Roger Germann, President and CEO of The Florida Aquarium. “We are building more sustainable relationships with our planet through education, conservation and quality experiences for people of all ages which in turn provide social, health and well-being benefits to our society as a whole. We are thankful to Bank of America for this outstanding program.”

“Our Museums on Us partners are so important for the community in that they support the local economy and educate, connect and enrich all who walk through their doors,” said Bill Goede, Tampa Bay president, Bank of America. “We are thrilled to have the Florida Aquarium as our newest partner in Tampa Bay and we know our customers will be, too.”

To qualify for Museums on Us, Bank of America customers simply present their ATM, credit or check card and valid photo ID to gain free general admission to the museum.

Free access is available on the following 2018 dates: Saturday and Sunday, September 1 & 2, October 6 & 7, November 3 & 4 and December 1 &2.

For more information on Museums on Us or Bank of America’s arts and culture programming, please visit https://about.bankofamerica.com/en-us/what-guides-us/arts-and-culture/partners.html.



Order Little Caesar’s On New Mobile App

Little Caesars, the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States, is offering the ‘easiest way to pizza’ thanks to its mobile app available for both iOS and Google devices, helping everyone spend more time outside enjoying the summer sun rather than waiting in line for their favorite pizza.

Little Caesars restaurants in Florida are owned and operated by Sizzling Platter, the Utah-based restaurant management company with more than 430 restaurant units globally.

“We’re aware that many of our customers are bogged down with hectic summer schedules and are looking for a simpler way to grab their favorite pizza,” said David Tresko, director of marketing for Sizzling Platter. “Keeping up with tradition, Little Caesars mobile app is easy to access and available for ordering from any of our Little Caesars locations nationwide. Grabbing your favorite style of pizza is that easy, making it all the more delicious!”

Customers just place an order and pre-pay via the Little Caesars mobile app. The app will notify the customer when the order is ready. When the customer arrives to the store, they skip the line and go directly to the Pizza Portal and input a three-digit pin or scan a QR code.

The Little Caesars app is available for download via the App Store and Google Play.

TNT Termite And Pest Control Celebrates Eight Years

TNT Termite and Pest Control owned and operated by Ed and Bonnie Tekampe, recently celebrated eight years in business. It is located in the Valrico/Fishhawk area. TNT actually stands for Tekampe and Tekampe and their goal is to provide dynamite customer service. Ed and Bonnie are honored to protect your home or business by offering solutions to the variety of pest problems Florida has to offer. “Whether it is our pest control services tailored to your needs, consultations with do it your-selfers or identifying a ‘what is this bug’ text on the weekends we are happy to assist our community in protecting their largest investments.”

Call 716-9196 or 760-2691 or visit www.TNTtermiteandpestcontrol.com.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Tuesday, September 18 and Thursday, September 27 (promptly). Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m. This seminar is perfect for those 58-67 years old.

Learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.