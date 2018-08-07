Back in our forefather’s day, getting a loan for a house meant you rode your horse to the nearest bank and a handshake sealed the deal. Now that we have entered the age of technology, you may not even have to leave the comfort of your own home to pick a mortgage lender and there is certainly no shortage of lenders that are competing for your business. The number one criterion that will help you to pick the best mortgage lender is customer service.

Michael Murkin is a senior loan officer at Legacy Mortgage Lending Group, a division of Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group, and prides himself in providing the personalized customer service that his reputation has been built on. Murkin has been originating loans since he moved to the Tampa area in 1996. He has continually helped hundreds of customers with their mortgage needs since that time throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk and Pinellas County.

“My favorite part of running the business is helping homebuyers achieve the American dream of home ownership,” said Murkin. “We help borrowers overcome obstacles that may be preventing them from being able to purchase a home and we also work with a network of realtors who can help them find the perfect home within their budget.”

Legacy Mortgage Lending Group has built its business on solid personal relationships with the best agents in the business. Legacy agents handle home purchases as well as home refinance transactions.

“Our rates and fees are extremely competitive,” said Murkin. “Our clients have 24/7 access to us during the entire loan process as well as face-to-face office appointments. This is very different from the service offered by larger lending institutions and traditional banks.”

The service provided to clients is very personalized with a variety of loan products, including conventional, FHA, VA, Jumbo and USDA loans. Legacy Mortgage offers a variety of lending products to fit each borrower’s individual needs to make buying a home less stressful, especially for first-time homebuyers learning to navigate the waters.

“It is extremely rewarding to attend closing for first time homebuyers purchasing their first home,” said Murkin. “This is a significant life event that will always be remembered and it’s an honor to be part of that.”

If you are someone who prefers personal customer service and a lender who knows your name, then look no further than Legacy Mortgage.

Legacy Mortgage is located at 6152 Delancey Station St., Suite 105, Riverview, in the Winthrop Town Center. For information, call 445-4805 or visit www.fltp02.mymortgage-online.com.