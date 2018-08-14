No Postage Necessary was set and filmed in Plant City. Several members of the film, including Actress/Composer/Producer, Charleene Closshey, are Plant City Natives. No Postage Necessary premiered on June 28 at the Tampa Theatre.

Charleene Closshey, who plays Josie, explained why Plant City was selected, “Making and distributing a movie successfully is a delicate balance between art and commerce. The team prepared cost analysis for multiple sites in Texas, Georgia and Mississippi before choosing to film in Plant City. It just made good business sense.”

“Filming in our hometown allowed us to personally reach out to locals to connect with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. From little kids with big dreams, to adults happy for a little break from everyday life experienced a behind the scenes glimpse of the many moving parts of moviemaking,” said Executive Producer Jennifer Closshey.

When you watch the movie, you will recognize local businesses and places showcased in the film including Winn Dixie and Twistee Treat on James Redman Parkway, to The Corner Store to representatives from the Plant City Police Department.

“Growing up in Plant City gave me a deep appreciation for the grounded goodness of its citizens,” said Charleene Closshey. “Plant City is a unique sort of Small Town, USA- there are many national and international corporate headquarters located in our little area lending a more robust economic and world view, all whilst maintaining a small Southern town feel,” she added.

“Coming back to film in my hometown brought intense emotions and absolute joy.”

Yvonne Fry, Associate Producer said, “Filming in Plant City was exciting.” Fry added, “Plant City’s people and places were heavily featured and it was heartwarming during the production process, but so meaningful when you see it on the screen.”

Film Tampa Bay confirmed that over $200,000 was spent locally in Hillsborough County during the 19-day film shoot. You can download or stream the film on any digital platform such as Amazon and iTunes.