It is with great joy that Congregation Beth Shalom announces that Rabbi Bryan Mann will join our Congregational Family on August 6, 2018.

Sheila Fishman, chairperson of the Rabbi Search committee said, “After a very long year, we are excited to announce that Rabbi Bryan Mann will be joining Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon on August 6. We are looking forward to a future of spiritual growth, exciting educational opportunities, and sharing with our Jewish Community and beyond.”



Rabbi Bryan completed his rabbinic studies at Hebrew College of Newton Centre, MA and was ordained on June 3, 2018. During his final three years of Rabbinic studies, he served as a Social Justice Intern at Congregation Mishkan Tefilah. This was preceded by two Rabbinic Internships at Congregation Betenu in Amherst, NH and Synagogue Adas Yoshuron in Rockland, ME. During his one-year internship with Congregation Betenu, he had a strong significant educational role and developed all-school programming appropriate for the developmental stages of kindergarten through seventh graders. He found ways for the older and younger students to work together, empowering the older students to be mentors and teachers.

From August 2012 through May 2015, he taught Hebrew classes at Temple Sinai, a large Reform congregation in Brookline MA. During that time, Bryan also led Kabbalat Shabbat and Ma’ariv services at Moishe Kavod House in Brookline and Keshet Boston.

During the summer of 2015 he served as a Summer Chaplain Intern at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Since August 2015, Rabbi Bryan has been studying in Jerusalem, where he is an Israel Fellow of T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights.

Rabbi Bryan grew up in Penacook, NH. His family were members of Temple Beth Jacob in Concord, where he attended Hebrew School, had his Bar Mitzvah, was confirmed, and was active in the NFTY youth group. He attended Temple University in Philadelphia, PA.

Rabbi Bryan’s first official Shabbat service will be held on Friday, August 17 at 7 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom is located 706 Bryan Rd, Brandon. Call 681-6547.