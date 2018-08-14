Peter Erow is the son of a preacher, raised in a small town in Florida’s panhandle in the middle of the Bible belt. In 2015, Erow headed to the Tampa area after earning his degree in legal studies, however, because life is often unpredictable, Erow’s journey led him to return to his original love – art.

“I thought I could get a good job as a paralegal but after months of searching, I settled for a nine-to-five job with Lowe’s,” said Erow. “During that time I met the love of my life and married her in November 2017. I then realized my passion all my life had been art, but somewhere in all the legal studies and drowning myself in education that I lost the passion.”

In January 2018, Erow decided to embrace his fervor for art and take a leap of faith and that is when Enoch’s Journey Tattoo Studio and Art Gallery was born. The Book of Enoch is an apocryphal book of the Bible that describes Enoch’s visions and how God showed him a magnificent journey. With a focused desire to bring a new vision of art to the community, Erow is now embarking on a journey of his own.

“I went and studied every tattoo parlor in a 50 mile area and saw how they did things and decided what I wanted to change,” said Erow. “When I realized I had a different vision of what the tattoo industry could be as opposed to what is now and has been for decades, I settled on the name, and more specifically, the title of ‘studio,’ not parlor or shop.”

Combining the artistic talents of local artists and tattoo artists in an artistic gallery setting is what makes Enoch’s Journey unique. It provides a venue for local artists to display and sell their work and a warm atmosphere in the studio is inviting and friendly for tattoo clients.

“We welcome everyone that walks-in the same way and want to help them decide what they want to put on their body forever very carefully,” said Erow. “My favorite part of running this business is getting to interact with people from all walks of life without there being any fear of being judged. Whether it is your personal beliefs or how you look, you won’t be judged in my studio.”

Enoch’s Journey is open Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Enoch’s Journey is located at 2010 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.enochsjourney.com or find it on Facebook by searching Enoch’s Journey Tattoo Studio and Art Gallery, or you can call the studio at 716-9290.