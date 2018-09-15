Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pets

Saturday, October 6; 2-3 p.m.

Kim’s Natural Foods – 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination pet vaccination clinic

Call 684-3663 to confirm.

Strawberry Ridge Annual Ceramic Sale

Saturday, October 13; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

3419 SR 60, Valrico.

Wonderful hand painted pieces for all occasions. Find great gifts for yards

and homes.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President – 767-1569

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the Month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.

Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Third Thursday of the Month; 2 p.m.

851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for

those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday

of every month.

For more information or to register, call 661-8998 – M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Vendors Wanted: For Craft Show – Elks Lodge 2672

Saturday, September 29

Looking for Vendors

Contact Harv Berman at 938-4110

Gifts & Crafts Fair – Bridges Retirement Community

Saturday, October 13 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

11350 Bloomingdale Ave., Riverview

Contact Janet Noah at 413-8900 or jnoah@thebridgesbvm.com.

Bikes, Cars, and Crafts Show – Nativity Catholic Church

Saturday, October 13 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

705 E Brandon Blvd., Brandon.

Vendors – call Ashley at 625-1188

To register your vehicle or bike, call Wendy at 823-951-2054.

Everybody is welcome – kid-friendly event

51st Annual Fall Craft Fair At St. Andrew’s UMC

Saturday, October 27 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

3315 Bryan Rd., Brandon

Vendor applications found on at SAUMC.NET under ‘events’ and

on facebook.com/StAndrewsUMCBrandon under home.

Call the church office at 689-6849 for info.

11th Annual Holy Innocents’ Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show

Saturday, November 3 – 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

604 N. Valrico Rd., Valrico

Inside and outside locations available

Interested vendors can register at www.hiepiscopal.org.

Call church office 689-3130 for more information.

Lithia Church Outdoor Market At Grace Community United Methodist Church

Saturday, November 10 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Lithia

For information and vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com

or contact Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.