Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pets
Saturday, October 6; 2-3 p.m.
Kim’s Natural Foods – 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico
EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination pet vaccination clinic
Call 684-3663 to confirm.
Strawberry Ridge Annual Ceramic Sale
Saturday, October 13; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
3419 SR 60, Valrico.
Wonderful hand painted pieces for all occasions. Find great gifts for yards
and homes.
Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting
Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa
For information, call Chuck Peterman, President – 767-1569
Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon
Third Tuesday of the Month; 6 p.m.
Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon
Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.
Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Third Thursday of the Month; 2 p.m.
851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for
those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday
of every month.
For more information or to register, call 661-8998 – M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Vendors Wanted: For Craft Show – Elks Lodge 2672
Saturday, September 29
Looking for Vendors
Contact Harv Berman at 938-4110
Gifts & Crafts Fair – Bridges Retirement Community
Saturday, October 13 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
11350 Bloomingdale Ave., Riverview
Contact Janet Noah at 413-8900 or jnoah@thebridgesbvm.com.
Bikes, Cars, and Crafts Show – Nativity Catholic Church
Saturday, October 13 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
705 E Brandon Blvd., Brandon.
Vendors – call Ashley at 625-1188
To register your vehicle or bike, call Wendy at 823-951-2054.
Everybody is welcome – kid-friendly event
51st Annual Fall Craft Fair At St. Andrew’s UMC
Saturday, October 27 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
3315 Bryan Rd., Brandon
Vendor applications found on at SAUMC.NET under ‘events’ and
on facebook.com/StAndrewsUMCBrandon under home.
Call the church office at 689-6849 for info.
11th Annual Holy Innocents’ Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show
Saturday, November 3 – 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
604 N. Valrico Rd., Valrico
Inside and outside locations available
Interested vendors can register at www.hiepiscopal.org.
Call church office 689-3130 for more information.
Lithia Church Outdoor Market At Grace Community United Methodist Church
Saturday, November 10 – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Lithia
For information and vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com
or contact Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.