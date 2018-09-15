Hispanic Heritage Festival At The Regent

Get ready to show off those dance moves at the sixth annual Hispanic Heritage Festival. The annual event celebrating the Hispanic Culture will take place on Thursday, September starting at 10 a.m. at the Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. The theme for this year is Amor a Mi Patria (Love of my Country). This is a semi-formal dance with music, entertainment, food, and of course, lots of dancing. Senior center members should sign up at their local center or contact Gerry Randolph at 853-2136.

Loans Available For Small Business And Entrepreneurs; How To Get Them

Registration is underway for the Small Business Loan Conference, which will offer advice on how to tap into nearly $6 million in small business loans this year.

The Monday, September 24 conference in Tampa features loan professionals representing minority- and women-owned business loan programs, no-bank lending programs, and banks. Learn how to qualify for new and existing loan products for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Participating lenders and agencies include the following: Capital Access Loan Program, Neighborhood Lending Partners, Tampa Bay Black Business Investment Corporation, TD Bank, Bank of the Ozarks and Small Business Administration.

The Small Business Loan Conference is from 8 a.m. to 12 at the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center, 2101 E. Palm Ave. in Tampa. Participation is limited to 75 businesses; advanced registration is recommended. Contact Florida SBDC at Hillsborough County at 204-9267 or visit HCFLGov.net/FSBDC for more information.

Educational Classes Offered At Hillsborough County Extension Service In Seffner

Hillsborough County Extension Service, in partnership with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, offers a wide variety of interesting educational classes, seminars, and workshops on such topics as parenting, youth development, gardening, nutrition, money management, agriculture, and professional certifications reviews and exams. For more information about any of these listings, go to the Local Events Calendar at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough, or call 744-5519.

The following take place at the Hillsborough County Extension Service, 5339 CR 579 in Seffner:



– Florida Master Money Mentor Training – Thursday, Sept. 20; 9:30 a.m.

This first of four sessions will provide comprehensive information about personal finance and teach you how to share that knowledge with others. Participants must attend all four classes and complete at-home study. To register, go to the Local Events Calendar atsfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough. For questions, contact Lisa Leslie, lesliel@HCFLgov.net, 744-5519 ext. 54143.

– Patio Watering and Container Plant Workshop – Friday, Sept. 21; 10:30 a.m.

Receive a free patio plant watering kit and learn how to install it during a hands-on demonstration. Learn the correct way to plant containers. Walk through our teaching gardens to view the microirrigation installations, and receive brochures, booklets, and other items on gardening, watering, and environmental conservation. Limit one kit per Hillsborough County household. To register, go to the Local Events Calendar at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough.

– Child Care Provider Training: Childhood Obesity Prevention – Promoting Healthy Eating –

Saturday, September 22; 9 a.m.

Child care providers play an important role in helping young children develop healthy eating and physical activity habits. This lesson is part of the ‘Let’s Move!’ initiative to help turn the rising tide of childhood obesity in the U.S. Class size is limited. To register (required) for this free class, go to the Local Events Calendar at sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough. For more information, contact Diana Converse at 744-5519, ext. 54140, or converse@ufl.edu.

Caring Family Home Needed For Sweet Dog

A young Pit Bull cross that was abandoned and left with multiple bite wounds and lacerations was found and turned in to Animal Medical Center, 1102 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. It was also undernourished and heartworm positive. The dog was treated; wounds have healed and weight gained. She will always have scars. The thought is that she was used as a ‘bait dog’ for fighting. She has come a long way and is less fearful of other dogs, and now this very sweet dog needs a caring family. Please call 654-6222 for more information on her.

Music Maker Workshops For Mini-Musicians

Free workshops for children ages 4-10 to try instruments like a trumpet, flute, guitar, drums, violin and more will take place on the second Saturday of the month: October 13, November 10 and December 8 from 9:30-11 a.m.

The workshops will take place at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 685-5998. Visit musicshowcaseonline.com.

Social Dancing In Plant City

Plant City Social Dance will be holding a dance on Saturday, September 15 and 22 and 29 at Strawberry Square. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor to dance on. These are social dances which include slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and free style. Come dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.

It will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com. The cost is $6. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Bring your own snacks, drinks and what table service you will need.

For directions from your location, send email Ken Miller at pcsocialdanceclub@inbox.com and include your name, email address and phone number.

An Evening With Author Gary Monroe

Join Gary Monroe as he tells the story behind the Highwaymen, a loose association of 25 men and one woman from the Ft. Pierce area – a fascinating mixture of individual talent. He offers a critical look at the paintings and the movement’s development. Monroe’s book, The Highwaymen: Florida’s African-American Landscape Painters, will be available for purchase with author signing.

The book introduces a group of young black artists who painted their way out of the hardships and despair awaiting them in citrus groves and packing houses of 1950’s Florida. As their story recaptures the imagination of Floridians and their paintings fetch ever-escalating prices, the legacy of their freshly conceived landscapes exerts a powerful influence on the popular conception of the Sunshine State.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place at East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City. Visit www.ehhsoc.org or call 757-9226 for more information.

College Planning for High School Parents

Are you the parent of a college-bound high school student and would like to learn more about your options to pay for college? Join Lori Nadglowski, MBA, CFP® on Tuesdasy, October 9 at 6:30 p.m. for an overview of the options to pay for college and how to choose a strategy that fits your family budget and doesn’t jeopardize your child’s financial future.

This event is free; no registration required and will take place at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.