CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland At Yuengling Center

Yuengling Center is thrilled to announce the all-new concert experience, CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland, will play for one spectacular performance in Tampa on Sunday, December 16 at 7 p.m. CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland is a fun-filled concert experience for the whole family featuring the talented cast of CIRQUE MUSICA, accompanied by holiday songs performed by a live symphony orchestra.

Tickets are now on sale at the ticket office at Yuengling Center, Ticketmaster outlets, or Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $25, $35, $55and $85. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. To order tickets by phone call 800-745.-3000.

Poker Tournament Benefits Florida Medical Clinic Foundation Of Caring

Please join in for ‘Hands for Hope,’ a poker tournament to raise funds and awareness for the life-changing efforts of Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring. The Foundation was established in 2005 to give back to the community the Clinic serves. To date, ‘ over $2.5 million has been granted to local nonprofit organizations, donated thousands of items to help those in need and have provided thousands of hours of community service.

The event will be held on Friday, November 2, at Centro Asturiano de Tampa from 6:30–11 p.m. Buy-in $250 per player (limited seats) or Table for 10 for $2,250 donation includes $8,000 starting chip stack, upscale heavy hors d’oeuvres and premium open bar. Re-buys and Add-ons are available for an additional donation. Silent Auction opportunities and fantastic prizes. Registration required at FMCFOC.org by Friday, October 26. For more information, contact Chrissy at cbond@fmcfoc.org or 406-4499. Visit https://fmcfoundationofcaring.org/.

Candidate Forum For November Election

On Sunday September 16 at 2 p.m., Congregation Beth Shalom, 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, is hosting a Candidate Forum. You can meet and greet local candidates. This is a non-partisan, friendly, venue, interested in educating voters.

The Candidates will make a short presentation about themselves and their platform. You can compare the candidates and decide for whom who you want to vote.

A representative from the League of Women Voters will be on hand to explain the new Constitutional Amendments. Become an educated voter by coming to the Candidate Forum.

For more information call the office administrator at 681-6547.

Charity Golf Tournament Benefits The Outreach Clinic

The First Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefitting The Outreach Clinic will take place on Friday, October 5 at Bloomingdale Golfer’s Club. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Golf play at 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $75 for individual player and $300 for a foursome. For registration or more information, contact Debbie Meegan at 654-1388 or director@theoutreachclinic.com.

The Jayc Harold Band Of The Honky Tonkin Opry Performs

The Florida Opry presents The Jayc Harold Band of the Honky Tonkin Opry on Saturday, October 6 at 6 p.m. Randy Scott is the MC. It will take place the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City. Tickets are available at www.ehhsoc.org/the-florida-opry.html. Costs is $15 reserved and $17 at the door (opens at 5:30 p.m.). Call 757-9226 for more information.