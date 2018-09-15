You cannot buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream, which for many is happiness. The Revolution Ice Cream Company has been selling happiness, in the form of ice cream to the community for more than six years.

Owners Bill and Leslee Workman started a program at the ice cream shops called Love Local and Long Distance. Customers buy one of two pins that are available in the ice cream shops.

These pins allow the purchaser to get a discount on ice cream while a portion of the button sale goes to a local charity or a long distance charity, depending on the button they buy. If both buttons are bought, customers get a 50 percent discount on ice cream purchases the rest of the year. “We wanted to offer something cool that would entice people to give,” Bill Workman said. “It’s called Love Local and Long Distance.

So, it works like this. You buy a local pin for $20 and get 20 percent off all your ice cream purchases for the rest of 2018. One hundred percent of that $20 goes to Life Care. Buy a long distance pin for $20 and get the same discount. That $20 goes to Good Neighbor Missions International for orphans in Haiti. Buy both pins and get 50 percent off your ice cream for the rest of the year.”

The Workmans chose Lifecare of Brandon because they believe in their cause. “They offer women education in alternatives to abortion,” Workman said. “As far as Haiti goes, we recently went there and instantly fell in love with the people and especially the orphans at Good Neighbor Orphanage. The donations help to feed and clothe them as well as paying for school and school supplies. We are planning on going back soon and our kids are going with us too.”

The donations to the two charities are reconciled monthly and the couple hopes to donate $1000 to each charity. “Our long-term plans with Haiti are to actually take Revolution Ice Cream there as a mission business,” Workman said. “Some of our regular customers jumped on board right away but we’d love to sell a lot more pins.”

Pins are available for purchase at both locations. The shop in Brandon is located at 220 W. Brandon Blvd. Hours are Monday-Saturday 12 p.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-9 p.m. The Seminole Heights shop is located at 6701 N. Florida Ave. Hours are Monday-Thursday 12 p.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

For information, visit www.revicecream.com or call 857-3250.