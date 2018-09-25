Valrico Service League’s Annual Harvest Dinner & Auction

Let’s make a difference – is the goal of the GFWC Valrico Service League, Inc. (VSL) group of ladies.

The last several years, VSL has been partnering with the Campo YMCA by funding swimming lessons for children whose families cannot afford lessons.

“We think it’s important that if you live in Florida, you should know how to swim,” said President Karen Boraiko.



Hands on activities of the group include educational activities at area Title I elementary schools and providing clothing and shoes for needy children, Bunco and bingo at area retirement homes and participating in Cards for the Troops.

The group’s main fundraiser for the year is the Harvest Dinner & Auction to be held Sunday, November 4th at Center Place, 650 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at Center Place through Friday, October 26. The event, sponsored by Terry Fink State Farm Insurance, starts at 5:30 p.m., with catered dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m.

Last year’s auction also helped VSL to support ECHO, Brandon Outreach Clinic, Center Place, Family Promise of Brandon, A Kid’s Place, Real Hope Ministry, Hacienda Girls Ranch, and Canine Companions among others.

For more information, call Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 685-6160.

Poker Tournament Benefits Florida Medical Clinic Foundation Of Caring

Please join in for ‘Hands for Hope,’ a poker tournament to raise funds and awareness for the life-changing efforts of Florida Medical Clinic Foundation of Caring. The Foundation was established in 2005 to give back to the community the Clinic serves. To date, ‘ over $2.5 million has been granted to local nonprofit organizations, donated thousands of items to help those in need and have provided thousands of hours of community service.

The event will be held on Friday, November 2, at Centro Asturiano de Tampa from 6:30–11 p.m. Buy-in $250 per player (limited seats) or Table for 10 for $2,250 donation includes $8,000 starting chip stack, upscale heavy hors d’oeuvres and premium open bar. Re-buys and Add-ons are available for an additional donation. Silent Auction opportunities and fantastic prizes. Registration required at FMCFOC.org by Friday, October 26. For more information, contact Chrissy at cbond@fmcfoc.org or 406-4499. Visit https://fmcfoundationofcaring.org/.

Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, October 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. There are free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Iaci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Charity Golf Tournament Benefits The Outreach Clinic

The First Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefitting The Outreach Clinic will take place on Friday, October 5 at Bloomingdale Golfer’s Club. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Golf play at 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $75 for individual player and $300 for a foursome. For registration or more information, contact Debbie Meegan at 654-1388 or director@theoutreachclinic.com.

The Jayc Harold Band Of The Honky Tonkin Opry Performs

The Florida Opry presents The Jayc Harold Band of the Honky Tonkin Opry on Saturday, October 6 at 6 p.m. Randy Scott is the MC. It will take place the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City. Tickets are available at www.ehhsoc.org/the-florida-opry.html. Costs is $15 reserved and $17 at the door (opens at 5:30 p.m.). Call 757-9226 for more information.