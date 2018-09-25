Symmes Elementary Seeks Volunteers, Partners And Sponsors For Seating Area Project

Symmes Elementary School is the recipient of a $2000 Lowe’s Tool Box for Education Grant. The money will be used to improve a seating area on the grounds and provide ADA accessibility.

Partners, sponsors and suppliers are needed for: Equipment: Bobcat+Operator to remove sod from work area, Equipment: Tamper/Compactor to compact leveling sand, Supplies: Specified Florida Drought Tolerant Perennials at wholesale prices, Supplies: Clay Pavers – red brick in color for 214 sq. ft., Supplies: ADA compliant benches or lumber to build, Refreshments:

Snacks/Meals (breakfast, lunch) and many volunteers: Landscape/Work Day.

For more information, call Anne Saylor at 608-780-3524

College Planning For High School Parents

Are you the parent of a college-bound high school student and would like to learn more about your options to pay for college? Join Lori Nadglowski, MBA, CFP® on Tuesdasy, October 9 at 6:30 p.m. for an overview of the options to pay for college and how to choose a strategy that fits your family budget and doesn’t jeopardize your child’s financial future.

This event is free; no registration required and will take place at Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Music Maker Workshops For Mini-musicians

Free workshops for children ages 4-10 to try instruments like a trumpet, flute, guitar, drums, violin and more will take place on the second Saturday of the month October 13, November 10 and December 8 from 9:30-11 a.m.

The workshops will take place at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 685-5998. Visit musicshowcaseonline.com.

Caring Family Home Needed For Sweet Dog

A young Pit Bull cross that was abandoned and left with multiple bite wounds and lacerations was found and turned in to Animal Medical Center, 1102 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. It was also undernourished and heartworm positive. The dog was treated; wounds have healed and weight gained. She will always have scars. The thought is that she was used as a ‘bait dog’ for fighting. She has come a long way and is less fearful of other dogs, and now this very sweet dog needs a caring family. Please call 654-6222 for more information on her.

Social Dancing In Plant City

Plant City Social Dance will be holding a dance on Saturday, September 22 and 29 at Strawberry Square. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor to dance on. These are social dances which include slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and free style. Come dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller.

It will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com. The cost is $6. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Bring your own snacks, drinks and what table service you will need.

For info, email Ken Miller at pcsocialdanceclub@inbox.com and include your name, email address and phone number.

Jersey College’s Tampa Campus Receives Accreditation For Nursing Degree Program

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to the Professional Nursing (Associate Degree) programs at Jersey College’s Tampa, Jacksonville, and Ft. Lauderdale campuses. This means Jersey College has met the standards of a programmatic accrediting agency recognized by the United States Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

Jersey College is located at 3625 Queen Palm Dr. in Tampa. Visit https://www.jerseycollege.edu/campuses/tampa-florida/.

Fourth Annual Beers For Barres

Join Brandon Ballet as it kicks off its 25th Silver Anniversary Season with an evening of craft beers, food, and ballet on Friday, October 5 from 7-10 p.m. at The Barn at Winthrop, 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

The cost (online) is $30 per person (21 and over) and entitles you to a full tasting from local brewers. Cost is $15 per person (under 21) for children and non-drinkers. A silent auction will take place throughout the evening.

Ticket prices at the door are $35 for adults and $20 for under 21. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tickettailor.com/events/brandonballet1/193119 or www.brandonballet.org. For more information please email dance@brandonballet.org, or call 684-4282.

Fall Foliage Luncheon Demonstration

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection’s Luncheon on Monday, October 8 will

feature a demonstration by Lowes Garden Center and Fabulous Fall Foliage.

The Speaker is Sarah Im, author of How I Survived The Killing Fields. This is a nondenominational luncheon for all ladies. No membership is required and the cost for entertainment and the luncheon is $15. First time guests pay $10.

The luncheon is held at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in The Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon at 11 a.m. call Lillie 813-740-0098 by Monday October 1 for reservations or more information.