New Horizons Group Homes will hold its 24th annual barbeque and silent auction on Saturday, September 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is its major annual fundraiser. New Horizons is a non-profit organization operating three homes for developmentally challenged adults, most of whom work in the community or in various programs. The faith-based organization was started in 1992, with the first home opening in 1999.

The barbeque will take place at the Central Baptist Christian School gymnasium, 402 E. Windhorst Rd., Brandon.

The meal includes a pulled pork barbecue sandwich with mac and cheese, baked beans, beverage and dessert, and will be catered by BubbaQue’s. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For information on purchasing tickets, call the New Horizons office at 571-2690 or Brenda Watkins at 653-2466.

The silent auction will include a wide variety of items, with something to please every taste and pocketbook. All proceeds from the auction will go to New Horizons Group Homes.

According to Brenda Watkins, “We are fortunate to have the Dennis Lee Band performing again this year. Dennis has been a great supporter of the special needs community for many years. Violinist Stephanie Simon will also be performing. The entertainment will be something you will not want to miss.”

They are hoping this year will be the most successful event yet and are looking for sponsors for the event. “Because we now have three homes, which mean more expenses, it is extremely important that this event is the most successful ever. If you have already done this, thank you. We are looking forward to seeing you at our favorite event of the year,” added Watkins.

If you would like to become a sponsor, send a check to New Horizons, 109 E. Clay Avenue, Brandon, FL 33510 in any amount you wish. Indicate on the check that it is to sponsor the BBQ.

New Horizons still has some keepsake ornaments available which will be available at the BBQ/Silent Auction. Ornaments are also available at McAuley Fine Jewelry on Oakfield Dr. and at New Horizons, or call Brenda Watkins at 653-2466. All ornaments are $10.

Tickets may be purchased from board members, family members and friends, and from the New Horizons office.

Visit www.newhorizonshomes.org for more information.