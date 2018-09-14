Newland Communities is gearing up for its eighth year of hosting its popular Concerts for a Cause. The concerts begin in early-September at the Newland Communities of Waterset in Apollo Beach and Bexley in Land O’Lakes and will feature well-known area bands.

All are open to the public. In lieu of admission, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations, which will be distributed to Feeding Tampa Bay, the area’s leading food bank, which provides food to more than 700,000 people in a 10-county area of W. Florida, including Hillsborough and Pasco counties. According to Newland, last year’s concert series collected nearly 2,000 lbs. of food which helped provide nearly 14,000 meals to neighbors in need.

Concertgoers should bring lawn chairs, blankets and get ready for a great evening of music and fun for the whole family.

On Saturday, September 8 from 6-9 p.m., you can listen to The Black Honkeys headlining with a mix of rock, soul and Motown tunes. On Saturday, September 22 from 6–9 p.m. enjoy listening to the high energy variety of music from C’Nergy and Saturday and October 6 from 6-9 p.m., Frequency rocks the park with an array of songs from Top 40 hits to classic rock.

Each community will also host a Fall Festival in late October with costume contests and food trucks offering an assortment of items for purchase.

The Fall Festival at Waterset will take place on Saturday, October 20 from 5-9 p.m. It will feature a costume contest starting at 5:30 p.m. sharp. Prizes will be awarded for cutest, scariest and most creative. All ages are welcome.

After the contest, enjoy the band Stormbringer, which plays the most iconic rock tunes of all time, and enjoy a pumpkin patch and food trucks.

The Waterset concerts will be located at 7250 Parkshore Dr. in Apollo Beach. For more information on Waterset, call 235-0154 or visit www.watersetfl.com.

The Bexley Community at 16950 Vibrant Way in Land O’Lakes will hold concerts from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, October 6, 13, 20 and a Fall Festival on October 27. For more information on The Bexley Community, call 425-7555 or visit www.bexleyflorida.com.

For more concert and festival information, visit www.concerts4cause.com.