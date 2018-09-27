Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) is proud to announce that they will be hosting a Political Forum for the community on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Candidates who are running for offices that affect the Riverview community and surrounding neighbors will be invited to participate in this forum.

The event will take place at The Regent, 6437 Watson Road in Riverview. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin promptly at 6:30. There is no charge for admission or parking.

For more information on the event or registration, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com or stop by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce office located inside the CenterState Bank building at 10101 Bloomingdale Ave., Suite 102, in Riverview between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, or call 813-234-5944 or email info@riverviewchamber.com.

Moderators will be:

– Dr. Bryan Thatcher, Thatcher Properties

– Laurie Ohall, Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall, PA

5:30 – 6:30 Meet the Candidates (Hors d’oeuvres and Cash Bar available)

6:30 Forum Begins

Candidates to attend:

Circuit Court Judge, Group 25

– Jamey Moody

– Robin Fuson

County Commissioner, District 4

– Andrew Davis

– Stacy White

County Commissioner, District 5 (Countywide)

– Mariella Smith

– Joe Kotvas

– Victor Crist

County Commissioner, District 7 (Countywide)

– Kimberly Overman

– Kim O’Connor

– Todd Marks

County Court Judge, Group 2

– Greg Green

Candidate for County Court Judge, Group 8

– E. Michael Isaak

– Jack Gutman

Candidate for School Board Member, District 6 (Countywide)

– Henry “Shake” Washington

– Karen Perez

Sheriff

– Chad Chronister

– Gary Pruitt

State Representative, District 57

– Debbie Katt

– Mike Beltran

State Representative, District 59

– Adam Hattersley

– Joe Wicker

U.S. Representative, FL District 15

– Ross Spano

Vendor Displays:

Soil and Water Conservation District

Supervisor of Elections

League of Women Voters