Toast to new traditions at Bier Fest, a new event at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, weekends from Saturday, August 25 through Sunday, September 16, including Labor Day. In blending the local Tampa Bay craft scene with Florida’s best thrill rides, Bier Fest creates a unique food and beer celebration.

More than 100 beers from 60 different breweries around the world will rotate through the four-weekend festival. Bier Fest is included in park admission and features live entertainment and flavorful fare. Explore some of Florida’s best-known craft beers.

Beer connoisseurs will also find an assortment of award-winning U.S. drafts and centuries-old European brews. During Bier Fest, the domestic and international selection will include beers from many breweries.

Bier Fest also features a contemporary menu rooted in tradition and cultivated to meet Tampa Bay foodies’ sophisticated tastes. Themed culinary cabins will feature savory small-plate options that pair perfectly with beer.

Two-bite burgers are always a hit and Das Sliders will have a burger for every taste with an all-beef burger; Cuban-style pork burger; and Impossible™ sliders – an all-natural, all-plant burger.

German beers pair perfectly with selections at Hops & Handhelds including bite-sized Reuben croquettes, soft pretzel sticks with bacon beer-cheese dip, and mac and cheese fritters.

Discover fresh fare at Seasonally Inspired where cool, crisp watermelon pairs with heirloom tomatoes and feta for an end-of-summer salad; fall’s first golden beets are roasted and tossed with pecans, goat cheese, and balsamic vinegar; and crispy duck glazed with sweet and spicy gochujang is paired with the last peaches of summer.

At The Best of the Wurst, traditional German handheld ‘fast food’ has a new twist with curry wurst – knockwurst, fresh caraway slaw, and curry ketchup on a pita; brat wurst – spiced German sausage on a pretzel roll; and schnitzel – thin pork cutlet fried and topped with Swiss cheese and mushrooms on a pretzel roll.



The best way to celebrate all the flavors of the event is with the purchase of a Bier Fest Sampler. Available in quantities of five or ten, Samplers start at $29.99 for a choice of any food or beverage sample throughout the festival. Pass Members can purchase an exclusive 12-item Sampler for the same price as a 10-item Sampler.

Food and beverage is not included with park admission and is available for an additional fee. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

Visit www.buschgardens.com/tampa/events/bier-fest/.