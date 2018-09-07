For over 150 years, the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks has been dedicated to serving our fellow citizens. Elks are non-profit organizations that invest in their communities. “We help build stronger communities and impact the lives of so many through the charitable programs we sponsor such as Florida State Elks Youth Camp, Elks National Foundation, and service to Veterans,” said Harvey Berman of Elks Lodge 2672 in Ruskin. “We take on projects to help the unmet need of many in our communities and honor the sacrifice of our veterans.”

Berman is originally from New York, but joined the Elks while he was living in Maryland. “Presently, I’ve been a member of Elks Lodge 2672 Ruskin for two years and I hold the position of Chaplain,” Berman said. “Most people join the Elks organization because they believe in what we stand for our projects, programs and giving back so much more than we receive.” Berman encourages people to come to the Elks Lodge’s events.

“It’s a great opportunity learn a little more about what the Elks do,” Berman said,” “With our motto of Elks Care, Elks Share we are able to help so many kids, families and veterans in our communities.”

The Elks Lodge 2672 will host a craft show on Saturday, September 29 and is open to the public from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. “The craft show is an effort to raise monies to support community efforts and also show case the multitude of talent that we have in and around our community,” Berman said.

“There will be over 40 vendors present from the surrounding areas displaying their work such as jewelry designers, quilters, lamp makers, photographers, stone masons, t-shirt designers and other surprises.

Berman hopes the craft show will attract new members. “We are always hoping to attract new members to become Elks and assist in supporting the surrounding communities,” Berman said.

To learn more about Elks Lodge 2627 or to attend one of the meetings, visit www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=2672 or you can contact Berman at 645-2089. The Elks Lodge holds its meetings every second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Elks Board meeting is held at 6 p.m. and the Elks membership meeting is held at 7:30 p.m. Elks Lodge 2627 is located at 1630 US Hwy 41S in Ruskin.