Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group



Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Tuesday, September 18 and Thursday, September 27 (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m. This seminar is perfect for those 58-67 years old.

Learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Budget Blinds Has New Ownership

Mike and Adriane Wonderlin are the new owners of Budget Blinds of North Tampa, Land O Lakes and Brandon. After working for Budget Blinds for 10 years, Mike and his wife purchased the three Tampa-area franchises from the previous owners.

The Budget Blinds showroom that serves Brandon and the surrounding areas is in Riverview at 10437 Gibsonton Dr. They have a second showroom in Tampa, on Fletcher Ave. in Tampa.

Mike moved to Florida to work for Budget Blinds about 10 years ago. At that time, he had already been in the window treatment industry for eight years and was looking to get away from the cold Illinois winters. He took a Design Consultant position in Tampa and worked for the previous owners, the Trotters.

As the business grew, Mike helped to hire and train all the new employees. Eventually expanding to 27 employees and two showrooms, the company had continued to put people first. The majority of employees have stayed with Budget Blinds for five plus years.

The Trotters became grandparents and decided to retire, and approached Mike about buying the business.

Founded in 1992, Budget Blinds today has more than 1100 franchises in the US and Canada and has served Tampa Bay for almost 25 years. Adriane comes from a background in Retail Management, most recently running the Florida Market for Vans (VF Corp). She has an extensive background in Customer Service, HR and Operations that has made this transition to Budget Blinds go smoothly.

Showroom hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday’s 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To schedule a complimentary appointment in home consultation, call 445-7121. Visit BudgetBlinds.com/Brandon.

Annual Gifts & Crafts Fair To Be Held At The Bridges Retirement Community

With the holidays approaching, shopping for unique gifts could not be easier when you visit the seventh annual Gifts & Crafts Fair, held on Saturday, October 13, from 10-3 p.m. at The Bridges Retirement Community. Shopping is free and open to the public. This one-stop holiday shopping event features over 30 vendors.

Whether it is handcrafted decorations or personalized gifts, such as jewelry and handbags, pottery, candles, soaps, home décor and more, you will find just what you are looking for. “Customers of all ages are invited to stop by this free event to get a head start on their shopping,” says Janet Noah, Director of Community Relations and event coordinator. “With the wide variety of gifts and crafts, shoppers can look forward to giving unique and wonderful gifts with a personal touch!”

The Bridges is located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

Permanent Makeup Lip Tattoos At Missy’s Ink Better Than Ever

Lip tattooing at Missy’s Ink just just got even better. Missy recently took another advanced class in Indiana where she received another certification. This means permanent lip tattooing at Missy’s Ink is better than ever. It’s so amazing to wake up every day to makeup without any effort.

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste B in Brandon. For more information, visit www.missysink.com or call 659-0648.

Holiday Builders’ New Model Home At Southshore Bay

GRCC members recently celebrated with Holiday Builders in a ribbon cutting ceremony. Enjoying food and beverages provided, guests were also given the opportunity to peruse the beautifully decorated model home at 16745 Mooner Plank Circle in Wimauma.

Holiday Builders is excited to have its first home built and open in the lagoon community, Southshore Bay. The community will surround acres of crystal blue waters and will feature ULTRAFi technology. Call 451-6002 or visit www.holidaybuilders.com/communities/southshore-bay.

New Home For Brandon Family Law Center LLC

Brandon Family Law Center (BFLC), welcomed friends and family to the new office. Several GRCC Chamber members along with the Brandon Family Law team, BNI partners and clients showed up for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Also at the celebration, were representatives for some of the winners of BFLC’s First Annual Back-To-School Scholarship Essay Contest.

The purpose of the contest was to encourage children to become better writers. Scholarships valued at $300 were provided to one winner in each of five different age groups.

BFLC is on your side, whether it is for a divorce, adoption, drawing up a will or probating an estate and will offer you knowledge, counsel and support.

It is located at 1038 E. Brandon Blvd. Call 653-1744.

Bayou Pass Village 4 Clubhouse & Playground Grand Opening

Everyone is invited to the kick-off of the 25th anniversary and grand opening of Bayou Pass Village 4 Clubhouse and playground on Saturday, September 15 at 1406 Blossom Bayou Circle in Ruskin.

Enjoy free food, bounce house, music and more. The dedication program will be at 10 a.m.

Registration is required by Friday, August 31. Email info@flhome.org or call 672-7860.

Florida Home Partnership is an equal opportunity provider and employer creating a safe place to live and play.

SouthShore Chamber Celebrates Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa & Boutique’s Grand Opening

Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa & Boutique celebrated its Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting in July with the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. It is located at 210 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach.

It is a unique Day Spa in SouthShore offering ‘A More Holistic Approach To Health & Beauty.’ Services include massage, skincare, hair, nails, waxing and halotherapy.

For information, contact Jill or Dallas Smith at 296-1788 or gypsymermaidspa@gmail.com.

Local Realtor Recently Joined Align Right Realty

Terry Chandler, Broker Associate has recently joined the prestigious firm of Align Right Realty (ARR) located in South Tampa. Chandler lives in Apollo Beach and is a boating enthusiast enjoying the benefits of working and playing in our waterfront communities.

Although skilled in Tampa Bay she services Apollo Beach, along with the South Shore communities.

Chandler has owned several businesses in Tampa Bay prior to her 18 years in real estate. Being from a military family with her father retiring at MacDill AFB in 1975, she understands the needs of the military families when relocating to a new area.

She is very excited to work with ARR as a mentor sharing her 18 years of experience with the new agents. She has achieved various awards for Top Achievement and Outstanding Performance as well as being a Top Producer in the real estate industry for many years. Chandler is a dedicated professional with the knowledge, experience and integrity needed to make you feel at ease with your buying or selling process.



She can be contacted 478-6971 or Realtor.terrychandler@gmail.com.

Suncoast RV Hosting Open House

Whether you are looking to purchase an RV for plan a trip of a lifetime in a rental RV, Suncoast RV Rental invites you to its Open House on Saturday, September 22, at 10 a.m.

Stop by and meet the staff and tour the fleet of Class C and Class A RVs offered both for rent and for sale. There will be free food, a drawing for a free RV rental and more.

Suncoast RV Rental is located at 8821 Valletta Dr. (off of U.S. Hwy. 301, about 1.75 miles north of the Florida State Fairgrounds). Call 984-0107 or visit www.suncoastrvrental.com for more information.

TITLE Boxing Club Has Moved To A New Location

TITLE Boxing Club offers monthly or yearly unlimited workout classes. It is a place your dedication + tenacity + intensity will come to life.

Focused, fun and transformative workouts will quickly become the best part of your day.

It is now located at 13456 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Stop by or call 324-8867 for more information. Visit https://titleboxingclub.com/fishhawk-fl/.