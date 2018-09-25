Voters will have a chance to address the problem in November by voting Yes for Transportation.

A story in today’s Wall Street Journal titled, The Most Dangerous Place to Bicycle in America highlights the need for safety improvements like those that would happen should Hillsborough County residents vote YES for transportation in November.

The story notes Tampa Bay has the highest cyclist death rate of any metro region in the U.S., according to federal data.

In the last five years, (2013 to 2017) there were 51 bicycle deaths in Hillsborough County and 31 more in Pinellas County. The ten-year total for Hillsborough County is 7.9 deaths per 100,000 per data from FIRESportal.com.

“Our roads are some of the most dangerous in the country with more than 20,000 people suffering injury or even death every year from crashes,” said All for Transportation chair Tyler Hudson. “Voting YES to approve the All for Transportation plan will save over 800 lives for everyone who walks, bikes, or drives on Hillsborough County streets and that’s an investment we must take.”

With a current $9 billion backlog in transportation projects, most safety improvements in Hillsborough County are getting pushed back because there is no money. By voting YES, Hillsborough residents will see that change. Funds from the initiative will be used to fix over 450 miles of dangerous roads in the county, improve some of the area’s worst intersections and will add over 600 miles of new streetlights to make roads safer at night. Some of the county’s most dangerous and accident prone roadways covered under the plan include Brandon Blvd., Hillsborough Ave., Sheldon Rd. and Waters Ave.

To learn more about All for Transportation, visit AllforTransportation.com.