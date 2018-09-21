Education Referendum Projects

Hillsborough County Public Schools

How were the projects selected?

The projects were selected based on need. Our district maintains an ongoing five-year work plan, and also tracks needs many years farther into the future. Schools receiving air conditioning overhauls were the next 203 schools in need of an overhaul based on system age, reliability, and related factors. In general, the 27 schools not receiving air conditioners were not selected because they have already recently received A/C overhauls or the schools themselves are only a few years old.

Other projects were selected similarly—based on need and available budget, with the intent of making a significant investment at every school. Hundreds of needed projects that are not on the school-by-school list will still be completed over the next ten years; our district receives around $110 million per year in capital improvement funds from other sources, which will be used for additional maintenance, completing more projects from our district’s work plan, and adding classroom spaces to accommodate our county’s growth.

Adams Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Aging Roof, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Replace Public Address System

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots

Alafia Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Generator Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul

Alexander Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System

Years 6 to 10: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Alonso High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Repave Athletic Tracks

Anderson Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul

Aparicio Levy Technical College

Years 1 to 5: Replace Aging Roof

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Paint and Waterproof

Apollo Beach Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots

Armwood High School

Years 1 to 5: Bleachers and Grandstands, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Athletic Tracks

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Aging Roof

B.T. Washington Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Plumbing Reconditioning, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project

Bailey Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Sidewalks and Canopies, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots

Ballast Point Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Security System

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Barrington Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Intercom System

Bay Crest Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Lighting

Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement

Bellamy Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Benito Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Generator Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Security System, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Replace Fire Alarm System

Bevis Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Fire Alarm System

Bing Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project

Blake High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Generator Project, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Wheelchair Lift

Years 6 to 10: Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project

Bloomingdale High School

Years 1 to 5: Bleachers and Grandstands, Elevator Modernization, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Plumbing Reconditioning, Replace Access Control, Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Bowers Whitley Career Center

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Plumbing Reconditioning, School Interior Repainting Project

Boyette Springs Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Parking Lots, Waterproofing

Brandon EPIC

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof

Brandon High School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Bleachers and Grandstands, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System

Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Retaining Wall, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Brewster Technical College

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Security System

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Interior Repainting Project,

Brooker Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Maintenance and Repair, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System, Replace Telephone System

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Broward Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof

Bryan (Plant City) Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Intercom System, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Bryant Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement

Buchanan Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Telephone System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Outdoor Court Replacement

Buckhorn Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Plumbing, Replace Security System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Burnett Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Maintenance and Repair, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Repave Parking Lots, Replace Fire Alarm System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Burney Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Intercom System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots

Burns Middle School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Athletic Tracks

Caminiti Exceptional Center

Years 1 to 5: Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Cannella Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Carrollwood Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Carver Exceptional Center

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing

Chamberlain High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Intercom System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project

Chiaramonte Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Chiles Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement

Cimino Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Citrus Park Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Clair Mel Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Replace Intercom System

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Outdoor Court Replacement, Plumbing Reconditioning

Clark Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Fire Alarm System

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Claywell Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Sealant, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project

Cleveland Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Fire Alarm System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Replace Security System, School Interior Repainting Project

Coleman Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Collins Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Colson Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Paint and Waterproof, Waterproofing

Cork Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Parking Lots

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Cabinetry and Classroom Storage Upgrade

Corr Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Fire Alarm System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Crestwood Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project

Cypress Creek Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System

Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Replace Security System

Davidsen Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Stage Lighting, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project

Davis Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Dawson Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Funds Reserved for Future Projects

Deer Park Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement

DeSoto Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Repave Parking Lots, Replace Intercom System, Replace Security System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Plumbing Reconditioning, School Interior Repainting Project

Dickenson Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Doby Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Intercom System, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots

Dorothy Thomas Exceptional Center

Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Intercom System, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Dover Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Maintenance and Repair, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Dowdell Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Wheelchair Lift

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

Dunbar Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Durant High School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Aging Roof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Wastewater Treatment Repairs, Water Tank

Years 6 to 10: Repave Parking Lots, Replace Intercom System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

East Bay High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Bleachers and Grandstands, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements

Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks

Edison Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Intercom System, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement

Egypt Lake Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Eisenhower Middle School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Maintenance and Repair, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Intercom System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Additional Paint and Waterproof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Erwin Technical College

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Plumbing Reconditioning

Essrig Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Security System

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Farnell Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Athletic Tracks, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Ferrell Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

FishHawk Creek Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots

Folsom Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Window Blinds

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement

Forest Hills Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Wheelchair Lift

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement

Foster Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Telephone System

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Franklin Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Plumbing Reconditioning, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing

Freedom High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Generator Project.

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

Frost Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Gaither High School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement

Gary Adult

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Replace Aging Roof

Gibsonton Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Fire Alarm System

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Giunta Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks

Gorrie Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Handrails

Grady Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Wheelchair Lift

Graham Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Greco Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Security System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

Hammond Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement

Heritage Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Hill Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Hillsborough High School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

Hunter’s Green Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Outdoor Court Replacement

Ippolito Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Jackson Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Electrical Upgrade, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Window Blinds

Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement

James Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Jefferson High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Athletic Tracks

Years 6 to 10: Exterior Sealant, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

Jennings Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Fire Alarm System

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Parking Lots, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Just Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, K-3 Playground Replacement

Kenly Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Fire Alarm System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Waterproofing

Kimbell Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization

King High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Kingswood Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Electrical Upgrade, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots

Knights Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Wastewater Treatment Repairs

Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Repave Parking Lots

Lake Magdalene Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement

Lamb Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots

Lanier Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fencing, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul

Lavoy Exceptional Center

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Learey Technical College

Years 1 to 5: Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Fire Alarm System

Lennard High School

Years 1 to 5: Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Leto High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Lift Station Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Security System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Generator Project, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Lewis Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System

Liberty Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Telephone System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Limona Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System

Lincoln Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Fire Alarm System

Lithia Springs Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Generator Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement

Lockhart Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing, Wheelchair Lift

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Interior Repainting Project

Lomax Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Lopez Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Lopez Exceptional Center

Years 1 to 5: Plumbing Replacement Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Window Blinds Replacement, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Lowry Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Lutz K-8 School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Fitness Equipment, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Mabry Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Security System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

MacFarlane Park Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Madison Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Stage Lighting, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Repave Parking Lots, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Mango Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Electrical Upgrade, Fencing, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Window Replacement

Maniscalco K-8 School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Exterior Sealant, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, K-3 Playground Replacement

Mann Middle School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Intercom System, Replace Scoreboard, Sidewalks and Canopies, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Paint and Waterproof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Marshall Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Doors and Frames, Plumbing Reconditioning, Replace Aging Roof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Sidewalks and Canopies, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Athletic Tracks

Martinez Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Fire Alarm System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Repave Athletic Tracks

McDonald Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Electrical Upgrade, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Wastewater Treatment Repairs, Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement

McKitrick Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project

McLane Middle School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Maintenance and Repair, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Scoreboard

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Paint and Waterproof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Window Blinds

Memorial Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Security System, Replace Telephone System

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Mendenhall Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Aging Roof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Middleton High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Wheelchair Lift

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Elevator Modernization, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Replace Fire Alarm System, School Interior Repainting Project

Miles Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Mintz Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Plumbing, Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Paint and Waterproof

Mitchell Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Exterior Sealant, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul

Monroe Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Telephone System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project

Morgan Woods Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Replace Aging Roof

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Mort Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Wheelchair Lift

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement

Muller Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots

Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing

Mulrennan Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Additional Athletic Track Projects, Replace Intercom System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Nature’s Classroom

Years 1 to 5: Replace Aging Roof

Nelson Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots

Newsome High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Bleachers and Grandstands, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System, Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks

North Tampa EPIC

Years 1 to 5: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Aging Roof, School Interior Repainting Project

Northwest Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul

Oak Grove Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Oak Park Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing

Orange Grove Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Replace Stage Lighting, Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Plumbing Reconditioning, School Interior Repainting Project

Palm River Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Pierce Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Pinecrest Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Cabinetry and Classroom Storage Upgrade, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Sidewalks and Canopies, Wastewater Treatment Repairs, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul

Pizzo K-8 School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Waterproofing

Years 6 to 10: Replace Fire Alarm System, School Interior Repainting Project

Plant City High School

Years 1 to 5: Bleachers and Grandstands, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul

Plant High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Elevator Modernization

Potter Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Stage Lighting, Wheelchair Lift

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Pride Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Telephone System

Progress Village Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Waterproofing

Rampello K-8 School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Plumbing Reconditioning

Randall Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Fire Alarm System

Reddick Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots

Riverhills Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, School Interior Repainting Project

Riverview Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Doors and Frames, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Wheelchair Lift, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement

Riverview High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Maintenance and Repair, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Waterproofing

Robinson Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Electrical Upgrade, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Pre-K Playground Replacement

Robinson High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Public Address System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Replace Fire Alarm System

Robles Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Security System

Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Rodgers Middle School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Fire Alarm System

Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Roland Park K-8 School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Exterior Sealant, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System

Roosevelt Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Ruskin Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul

Schmidt Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Schwarzkopf Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Seffner Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Outdoor Court Replacement, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Seminole Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Security System

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement

Sessums Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization

Shaw Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Waterproofing

Sheehy Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing

Shields Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Maintenance and Repair, Outdoor Court Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Shore Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Plumbing Reconditioning, Replace Fire Alarm System

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul

Sickles High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Public Address System

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Simmons Career Center

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Sidewalks and Canopies

Years 6 to 10: Repave Parking Lots

Sligh Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Repave Parking Lots, School Interior Repainting Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement

Smith Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Intercom System

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

South County Career Center

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, Wastewater Treatment Repairs, Water Tank

Years 6 to 10: Sidewalks and Canopies

Spoto High School

Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Wheelchair Lift

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Telephone System

Springhead Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Cabinetry and Classroom Storage Upgrade, Electrical Upgrade, Fitness Equipment, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project, Wastewater Treatment Repairs

Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement

Steinbrenner High School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Wheelchair Lift

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Stewart Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Replace Security System, School Interior Repainting Project, Bleacher Repair Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization

Stowers Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System

Strawberry Crest High School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Sulphur Springs K-8 School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Fire Alarm System, School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing

Summerfield Crossings Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Sidewalks and Canopies, Walkway Repair and Sealant

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Summerfield Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Aging Roof

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Symmes Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots

Tampa Bay Blvd Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Electrical Upgrade, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Security System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Tampa Bay Tech High School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Security System

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Repave Athletic Tracks, School Interior Repainting Project

Tampa Palms Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Generator Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement

Temple Terrace Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement

Thompson Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Funds Reserved for Future Projects

Thonotosassa Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Repave Parking Lots

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Tinker K-8 School

Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, School Interior Repainting Project

Tomlin Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Paint and Waterproof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor

Town & Country Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Aging Roof

Years 6 to 10: Replace Fire Alarm System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Trapnell Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Paint and Waterproof, Replace Stage Lighting, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement

Turkey Creek Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Bleachers and Grandstands, Maintenance and Repair, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Athletic Tracks

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Sidewalks and Canopies

Turner Bartels K-8 School

Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Telephone System, School Interior Repainting Project

Twin Lakes Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

Valrico Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Parking Lots

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Walden Lake Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Window Blinds

Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System

Walker Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Stage Lighting, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Replace Fire Alarm System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

Waters Career Center

Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Aging Roof

Webb Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project

West Shore Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Shade Structure Project

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Exterior Sealant, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

West Tampa Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Wheelchair Lift

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, Replace Telephone System, School Interior Repainting Project

Westchase Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Wharton High School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System

Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

Williams Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Intercom System

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

Willis Peters Exceptional Center

Years 1 to 5: Replace Fire Alarm System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project

Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project

Wilson Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Stage Lighting, Electrical System Upgrade, Outdoor Court Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Additional Outdoor Court Replacement Project, Paint and Waterproof

Wilson Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Stage Lighting, Tuck Pointing (Brick Waterproofing)

Years 6 to 10: Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project

Wimauma Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Tuck Pointing (Brick Waterproofing), Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Witter Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Site Drainage

Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Woodbridge Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Lift Station Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Interior Repainting Project

Woodson K-8 School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System

Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project

Yates Elementary School

Years 1 to 5: Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Window Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof

Young Middle School

Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement

Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Repave Athletic Tracks, School Interior Repainting Project