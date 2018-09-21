Education Referendum Projects
Hillsborough County Public Schools
How were the projects selected?
The projects were selected based on need. Our district maintains an ongoing five-year work plan, and also tracks needs many years farther into the future. Schools receiving air conditioning overhauls were the next 203 schools in need of an overhaul based on system age, reliability, and related factors. In general, the 27 schools not receiving air conditioners were not selected because they have already recently received A/C overhauls or the schools themselves are only a few years old.
Other projects were selected similarly—based on need and available budget, with the intent of making a significant investment at every school. Hundreds of needed projects that are not on the school-by-school list will still be completed over the next ten years; our district receives around $110 million per year in capital improvement funds from other sources, which will be used for additional maintenance, completing more projects from our district’s work plan, and adding classroom spaces to accommodate our county’s growth.
Adams Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Aging Roof, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Replace Public Address System
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots
Alafia Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Generator Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul
Alexander Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System
Years 6 to 10: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Alonso High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Repave Athletic Tracks
Anderson Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul
Aparicio Levy Technical College
Years 1 to 5: Replace Aging Roof
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Paint and Waterproof
Apollo Beach Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots
Armwood High School
Years 1 to 5: Bleachers and Grandstands, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Athletic Tracks
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Aging Roof
B.T. Washington Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Plumbing Reconditioning, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project
Bailey Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Sidewalks and Canopies, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots
Ballast Point Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Security System
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Barrington Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Intercom System
Bay Crest Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Lighting
Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement
Bellamy Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Benito Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Generator Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Security System, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Replace Fire Alarm System
Bevis Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Fire Alarm System
Bing Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project
Blake High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Generator Project, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Wheelchair Lift
Years 6 to 10: Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project
Bloomingdale High School
Years 1 to 5: Bleachers and Grandstands, Elevator Modernization, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Plumbing Reconditioning, Replace Access Control, Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Bowers Whitley Career Center
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Plumbing Reconditioning, School Interior Repainting Project
Boyette Springs Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Parking Lots, Waterproofing
Brandon EPIC
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof
Brandon High School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Bleachers and Grandstands, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System
Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Retaining Wall, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Brewster Technical College
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Security System
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Interior Repainting Project,
Brooker Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Maintenance and Repair, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System, Replace Telephone System
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Broward Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof
Bryan (Plant City) Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Intercom System, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Bryant Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement
Buchanan Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Telephone System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Outdoor Court Replacement
Buckhorn Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Plumbing, Replace Security System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Burnett Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Maintenance and Repair, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Repave Parking Lots, Replace Fire Alarm System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Burney Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Intercom System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots
Burns Middle School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Athletic Tracks
Caminiti Exceptional Center
Years 1 to 5: Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Cannella Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Carrollwood Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Carver Exceptional Center
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing
Chamberlain High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Intercom System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project
Chiaramonte Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Chiles Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement
Cimino Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Citrus Park Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Clair Mel Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Replace Intercom System
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Outdoor Court Replacement, Plumbing Reconditioning
Clark Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Fire Alarm System
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Claywell Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Sealant, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project
Cleveland Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Fire Alarm System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Replace Security System, School Interior Repainting Project
Coleman Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Collins Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Colson Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Paint and Waterproof, Waterproofing
Cork Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Parking Lots
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Cabinetry and Classroom Storage Upgrade
Corr Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Fire Alarm System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Crestwood Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project
Cypress Creek Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System
Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Replace Security System
Davidsen Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Stage Lighting, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project
Davis Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Dawson Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Funds Reserved for Future Projects
Deer Park Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement
DeSoto Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Repave Parking Lots, Replace Intercom System, Replace Security System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Plumbing Reconditioning, School Interior Repainting Project
Dickenson Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Doby Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Intercom System, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots
Dorothy Thomas Exceptional Center
Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Intercom System, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Dover Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Maintenance and Repair, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Dowdell Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Wheelchair Lift
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
Dunbar Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Durant High School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Aging Roof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Wastewater Treatment Repairs, Water Tank
Years 6 to 10: Repave Parking Lots, Replace Intercom System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
East Bay High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Bleachers and Grandstands, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements
Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks
Edison Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Intercom System, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement
Egypt Lake Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Eisenhower Middle School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Maintenance and Repair, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Intercom System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Additional Paint and Waterproof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Erwin Technical College
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Plumbing Reconditioning
Essrig Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Security System
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Farnell Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Athletic Tracks, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Ferrell Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
FishHawk Creek Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots
Folsom Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Window Blinds
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement
Forest Hills Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Wheelchair Lift
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement
Foster Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Telephone System
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Franklin Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Plumbing Reconditioning, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing
Freedom High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Generator Project.
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
Frost Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Gaither High School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement
Gary Adult
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Replace Aging Roof
Gibsonton Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Fire Alarm System
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Giunta Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks
Gorrie Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Handrails
Grady Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Wheelchair Lift
Graham Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Greco Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Security System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
Hammond Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement
Heritage Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Hill Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Hillsborough High School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Telephone System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
Hunter’s Green Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Outdoor Court Replacement
Ippolito Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Jackson Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Electrical Upgrade, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Window Blinds
Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement
James Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Jefferson High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Athletic Tracks
Years 6 to 10: Exterior Sealant, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
Jennings Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Fire Alarm System
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Parking Lots, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Just Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, K-3 Playground Replacement
Kenly Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Fire Alarm System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Waterproofing
Kimbell Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization
King High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Kingswood Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Electrical Upgrade, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots
Knights Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Wastewater Treatment Repairs
Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Repave Parking Lots
Lake Magdalene Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement
Lamb Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots
Lanier Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fencing, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul
Lavoy Exceptional Center
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Learey Technical College
Years 1 to 5: Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Fire Alarm System
Lennard High School
Years 1 to 5: Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Leto High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Lift Station Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Security System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Generator Project, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Lewis Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System
Liberty Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Telephone System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Limona Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System
Lincoln Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Fire Alarm System
Lithia Springs Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Generator Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement
Lockhart Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing, Wheelchair Lift
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Interior Repainting Project
Lomax Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Lopez Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Lopez Exceptional Center
Years 1 to 5: Plumbing Replacement Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Window Blinds Replacement, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Lowry Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Lutz K-8 School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Fitness Equipment, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Mabry Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Security System, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
MacFarlane Park Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Madison Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Stage Lighting, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Repave Parking Lots, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Mango Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Electrical Upgrade, Fencing, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Window Replacement
Maniscalco K-8 School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Exterior Sealant, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, K-3 Playground Replacement
Mann Middle School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Intercom System, Replace Scoreboard, Sidewalks and Canopies, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Paint and Waterproof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Marshall Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Doors and Frames, Plumbing Reconditioning, Replace Aging Roof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Sidewalks and Canopies, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Athletic Tracks
Martinez Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Fire Alarm System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Repave Athletic Tracks
McDonald Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Electrical Upgrade, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Wastewater Treatment Repairs, Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement
McKitrick Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project
McLane Middle School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Maintenance and Repair, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Scoreboard
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Paint and Waterproof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Window Blinds
Memorial Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Security System, Replace Telephone System
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Mendenhall Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Aging Roof, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Middleton High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Wheelchair Lift
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Elevator Modernization, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Replace Fire Alarm System, School Interior Repainting Project
Miles Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Mintz Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Plumbing, Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Paint and Waterproof
Mitchell Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Exterior Sealant, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul
Monroe Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Telephone System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project
Morgan Woods Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Replace Aging Roof
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Mort Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Wheelchair Lift
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement
Muller Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots
Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing
Mulrennan Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Additional Athletic Track Projects, Replace Intercom System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Nature’s Classroom
Years 1 to 5: Replace Aging Roof
Nelson Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots
Newsome High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Bleachers and Grandstands, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System, Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks
North Tampa EPIC
Years 1 to 5: School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Aging Roof, School Interior Repainting Project
Northwest Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul
Oak Grove Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Oak Park Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing
Orange Grove Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Replace Stage Lighting, Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Plumbing Reconditioning, School Interior Repainting Project
Palm River Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Pierce Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Pinecrest Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Cabinetry and Classroom Storage Upgrade, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Sidewalks and Canopies, Wastewater Treatment Repairs, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul
Pizzo K-8 School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Waterproofing
Years 6 to 10: Replace Fire Alarm System, School Interior Repainting Project
Plant City High School
Years 1 to 5: Bleachers and Grandstands, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul
Plant High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Replace Intercom System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Elevator Modernization
Potter Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Stage Lighting, Wheelchair Lift
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Pride Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Telephone System
Progress Village Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Waterproofing
Rampello K-8 School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Plumbing Reconditioning
Randall Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Fire Alarm System
Reddick Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots
Riverhills Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, School Interior Repainting Project
Riverview Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Doors and Frames, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Wheelchair Lift, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement
Riverview High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Maintenance and Repair, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Waterproofing
Robinson Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Electrical Upgrade, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Pre-K Playground Replacement
Robinson High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Public Address System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Replace Fire Alarm System
Robles Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Security System
Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Rodgers Middle School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Fire Alarm System
Years 6 to 10: Replace Aging Roof, Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Roland Park K-8 School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Exterior Sealant, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System
Roosevelt Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Ruskin Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul
Schmidt Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Schwarzkopf Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Seffner Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Outdoor Court Replacement, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Seminole Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Security System
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement
Sessums Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization
Shaw Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Waterproofing
Sheehy Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing
Shields Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Maintenance and Repair, Outdoor Court Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Shore Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Plumbing Reconditioning, Replace Fire Alarm System
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul
Sickles High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Public Address System
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Simmons Career Center
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Sidewalks and Canopies
Years 6 to 10: Repave Parking Lots
Sligh Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Repave Parking Lots, School Interior Repainting Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement
Smith Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Intercom System
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
South County Career Center
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, Wastewater Treatment Repairs, Water Tank
Years 6 to 10: Sidewalks and Canopies
Spoto High School
Years 1 to 5: Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Replace Public Address System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Wheelchair Lift
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Telephone System
Springhead Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Cabinetry and Classroom Storage Upgrade, Electrical Upgrade, Fitness Equipment, Replace Stage Lighting, School Interior Repainting Project, Wastewater Treatment Repairs
Years 6 to 10: K-3 Playground Replacement
Steinbrenner High School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Wheelchair Lift
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Stewart Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Replace Security System, School Interior Repainting Project, Bleacher Repair Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization
Stowers Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System
Strawberry Crest High School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Public Address System
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Repave Parking Lots, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Sulphur Springs K-8 School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Replace Fire Alarm System, School Interior Repainting Project, Waterproofing
Summerfield Crossings Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Outdoor Court Replacement, Sidewalks and Canopies, Walkway Repair and Sealant
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Summerfield Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof, Replace Aging Roof
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Symmes Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots
Tampa Bay Blvd Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Electrical Upgrade, Fire Evacuation Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Security System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Tampa Bay Tech High School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Security System
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Repave Athletic Tracks, School Interior Repainting Project
Tampa Palms Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Generator Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement
Temple Terrace Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Exterior Paint and Waterproofing, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, K-3 Playground Replacement
Thompson Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Paint and Waterproof
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Funds Reserved for Future Projects
Thonotosassa Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Repave Parking Lots
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Tinker K-8 School
Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, School Interior Repainting Project
Tomlin Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Paint and Waterproof, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor
Town & Country Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Aging Roof
Years 6 to 10: Replace Fire Alarm System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Trapnell Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Paint and Waterproof, Replace Stage Lighting, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement
Turkey Creek Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Bleachers and Grandstands, Maintenance and Repair, Paint and Waterproof, Repave Athletic Tracks
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, Sidewalks and Canopies
Turner Bartels K-8 School
Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Telephone System, School Interior Repainting Project
Twin Lakes Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Outdoor Court Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
Valrico Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Parking Lots
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Walden Lake Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Window Blinds
Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Replace Fire Alarm System
Walker Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Stage Lighting, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: Generator Project, Replace Fire Alarm System, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
Waters Career Center
Years 1 to 5: Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, School Interior Repainting Project, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Replace Aging Roof
Webb Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Fire Alarm System, Replace Public Address System, Replace Stage Lighting
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project, School Interior Repainting Project
West Shore Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, Repave Parking Lots, Shade Structure Project
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Exterior Sealant, Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
West Tampa Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, Wheelchair Lift
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Generator Project, Replace Telephone System, School Interior Repainting Project
Westchase Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Wharton High School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Fire Alarm System
Years 6 to 10: Carpeting Replacement Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
Williams Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Fire Evacuation Improvements, Generator Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Replace Aging Roof, Replace Intercom System
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
Willis Peters Exceptional Center
Years 1 to 5: Replace Fire Alarm System, School Exterior Painting and Waterproofing Project
Years 6 to 10: School Interior Repainting Project
Wilson Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Stage Lighting, Electrical System Upgrade, Outdoor Court Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, K-3 Playground Replacement, Additional Outdoor Court Replacement Project, Paint and Waterproof
Wilson Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Elevator Modernization, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Repave Parking Lots, Replace Stage Lighting, Tuck Pointing (Brick Waterproofing)
Years 6 to 10: Sand and Recondition Gym Floor, School Interior Repainting Project
Wimauma Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: ADA Improvements, K-3 Playground Replacement, Tuck Pointing (Brick Waterproofing), Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Witter Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Site Drainage
Years 6 to 10: Outdoor Court Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Woodbridge Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: K-3 Playground Replacement, Lift Station Project, Outdoor Court Replacement, Pre-K Playground Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, School Interior Repainting Project
Woodson K-8 School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Repave Athletic Tracks, Upgrade Classroom Network Infrastructure, Upgrade Fire Alarm Control System
Years 6 to 10: Grade 4-5 Playground Replacement, School Interior Repainting Project
Yates Elementary School
Years 1 to 5: Pre-K Playground Replacement, Replace Aging Roof, Window Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Outdoor Court Replacement, Paint and Waterproof
Young Middle School
Years 1 to 5: Air Conditioning Replacement or Overhaul, Carpeting Replacement Project, Fire Evacuation Improvements, Hard-Surface Flooring Replacement Project, Outdoor Court Replacement
Years 6 to 10: Elevator Modernization, Repave Athletic Tracks, School Interior Repainting Project