Universal Orlando’s Rock The Universe Returns In September

Universal Studios presents Rock The Universe, a two-day Christian music festival, on Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8. The festival includes live concerts from some of Christian music’s biggest artists.

This year’s line-up for September 8 includes TobyMac, Jesus Culture, Lauren Daigle, Red, Zach Williams and Trip Lee. The September 7 line-up includes Casting Crowns, For KING & COUNTRY, Family Force 5, Brandon Heath, Andy Mineo and Ryan Stevenson. (Artists are subject to change.)

Rock The Universe is a separated ticketed event and takes place inside the park. Ticket options and pricing can be found online at www.universalorlando.com. Please visit the website for further detail. For questions, call 407-224-7840.

Contemporary Classical Music Group To Perform at Bell Shoals

Join Veritas in concert at the Bell Shoals Baptist Church on Saturday, September 22 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Veritas is a contemporary classical vocal group whose harmonies infuse the sounds of pop and gospel music. The quintet covers both traditional hymns and current Christian music.

General admission is $8 per ticket, and a VIP experience is available for $25 per ticket. The VIP experience provides early entrance at 4:30 p.m. and includes preferred seating, a ‘meet and greet,’ autographs, photo-ops and a Q&A session.

Tickets can be purchased at www.itickets.com or by phone at 1-800-965-9324. Bell Shoals Baptist Church is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.bellshoals.com or www.veritasfive.com.

GRAMMY® Award Winning Artist Mandisa Comes To Lakeland

The JOY FM presents Mandisa’s Girls Night Live featuring Mandisa, Blanca, Candace Payne (Chewbacca Mom) and Jasmine Murray. The event takes place at Victory Church in Lakeland on Thursday, October 18 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The Girls Night Live Tour will focus on strengthening the female community through music, humor, worship and prayer. Mandisa and her friends will speak on matters that affect women with a ‘Girl Chat’ where the audience will have the opportunity to engage with the artists in a safe atmosphere as they discuss real-life topics.

General admission tickets are $28 per ticket in advance or $38 per ticket on the day of the show with first come first serve seating. Groups of 10 or more are available at $22 per ticket if purchased in advance. A VIP ticket is also available for $65 per ticket in advance and $75 per ticket if purchased on the day of the show. The VIP ticket includes an early entrance with VIP seating, swag item and post photo op with Mandisa.

Victory Church is located at 1401 Griffin Rd. in Lakeland. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://florida.thejoyfm.com/events/box-office/mandisa-girls-night/. Tickets may also be purchased via telephone at 1-855-223-1008.