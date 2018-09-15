Sponsored By Brenda Wade Signature Realty

Why did you decide to become a teacher?

Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a teacher. I love working with kids.

What are your goals as a teacher?

My goal as a teacher is to reach all my students at whatever level they are.

What inspired you to be a teacher?

My high school math teacher and English teacher made learning fun and I wanted to have an impact on my students like they did for me.

What is one of your hidden talents?

I am good at telling when my students are lying. I am about 95% right.

How do you show your school spirit?

I participate in all the after school functions, wear the Nelson shirts, and go to all the Spirit nights at Chick-fil-a (though any chance that I can get out of cooking dinner, I’m there).

What is your favorite dish from the school cafeteria?

I love the cheese pizza! We used to have pizza every Friday, so it was also another good reason to love Fridays.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

You should learn at least one thing new every day.

Is there anything that you would change in our schools?

There are so many children that school is the only safe place they have. I wish that we have more people and resources to help more children.