Where else can you get a great workout and have fun dressing up in costume; all to help a great charity?

Campo YMCA, located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico, will hold its second annual Spooky Spokes Twilight Ride on Friday, October 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Lalita Llerena said, The money we’re raising from the Spooky Spokes Twilight Ride goes back into the local community of Valrico. We raise dollars throughout the year in our annual campaign to keep our doors open to all.”

Because of the community’s generosity, the Y is able to provide financial assistance to kids, adults and families facing financial hardship. “The Y is proud to say every dollar raised stays local and has a lasting impact on local residents. From swim lesson scholarships to our Livestrong cancer survivor program – our fundraising efforts ensure we remain open to all walks of life in our community,” she added.

Spooky Spokes is open to the community. Both Y members and non-members can join in the fun, which will take place in the Bella Y. Patel courtyard located outdoors.

Come in your favorite costume. Just make sure that whatever you choose is comfortable to spin in.

While cycling, you will enjoy fun Halloween-themed music along with coordinated videos in the background behind the instructor.

A Parents’ Night Out (PNO) will take place the same night and it is free for kids of any parent participating in the cycling event. On the registration form for the Twilight Ride, there will be a box to indicate that PNO will be needed that night for riders’ kids. Pre-registration is required so it can be staffed accordingly.

You can register anytime, including the night of the event as long as bikes are still available, but if you register by September 30, there is a $5 discount off the registration fee. If you register after October 5, there may not be event T-shirt’s available.



The cost to participate is $35 for 30 minutes, $55 for one hour and $125 for three hours. Register at the Welcome Center or mail your registration in to Campo Family YMCA, Attn: Dwight Kerr, 3414 Culbreath Rd., Valrico, FL 33596. Online registration is not available for this particular event.

For info visit, www.tampaymca.org/locations/valrico-fl-campo-ymca/.