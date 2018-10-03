Proverbs 21:35 tells us, “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” We all feel weak sometimes, and many women think they are not living the life God intended. But, sometimes when we are at our most vulnerable is when God reveals Himself. To live fully and abundantly is certainly possible, although we may not feel that way when you are late picking up the kids from school, or forgot to pick up the dry cleaning, or missed a deadline at work.

It’s tough being a wife, mom, employee and friend. But, you are not alone. Many female Christian authors have written about their experiences and offer hope and advice to other Christian women trying to live a meaningful and faithful life.

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay: Moving Forward One Day at a Time

By: Sheila Walsh

We’ve all experienced times when we feel stuck, sad, ashamed, scared or lost. Sometimes that’s fine, but it’s never too late to start over again. All it takes is making that first step forward. Helping you change the way you think about yourself and God, this book shares practical, doable daily strategies for moving ahead.

Love Life Again: Finding Joy When Life is Hard

By: Tracie Miles

This book guides you back to take control of your happiness. Sharing personal stories, biblical insights, reflection questions, and prayers, this book helps readers learn to love life, find the strength to live peacefully when surrounded by heartbreak and disappointment, uncover and overcome obstacles, and discover practical tips for bringing joy back.

Unashamed: Drop the Baggage, Pick Up Your Freedom, Fulfill Your Destiny

By: Christine Caine

Learn how to drop the baggage of your past, pick up your freedom and fulfill your destiny. Sharing her own story, the author helps you step into the future confident that you’re loved and created for a divine purpose and empowers you to turn your pain into God’s tool to become shame-lifters for others.

Let It Go: How to Stop Running the Show and Start Walking in Faith

By: Karen Ehman

Women are wired to control life’s details. This faith-filled book gives women practical, biblically based steps for letting go of the need to control, dictate and even manipulate the people and situations around them, and instead, trust that God has their best interests in mind.