Who’s ready for a good old-fashioned Christian revival? On Sunday, December 2, join the well-known athlete and evangelist Tim Tebow for A Night of Hope at Tropicana Field. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The event will feature music from GRAMMY®-nominated Christian singer Kari Jobe, who is best-known for her songs Forever and Where I Find You, as well as music from Cody Carnes, Mack Brock, Shannon Estee and Mission City Worship. Dustin LaChance, pastor of Mission City Church in Largo, will also deliver a short message.

“I’ve wanted to see a revival like this in Pinellas County for a long time,” said LaChance. “It has been on my heart for a while to help people in this area grow closer to Jesus and find community with others.”

A Night of Hope 2018 is open to all ages and free. Tickets for entrance into the stadium will be handed out at the door. While the event is free, please be prepared to pay for parking.

Movement 2819, a local nonprofit and ministry of Mission City Church, is hosting the event. The grassroots ministry takes its name from Matthew 28:19, also known as the Great Commission verse—“Therefore, go and make disciples….”

The last revival in the Tampa Bay area was in 2007 at Raymond James Stadium with Luis Palau and in 1998 with Billy Graham. With Tebow as the special speaker, the organizers of A Night of Hope anticipate the crowd to be composed of both Christians and non-Christians. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet with local churches and ministries that will be on the premises.

“I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing event,” said Lynette Consigny, a volunteer at Night of Hope 2018 and a member of Mission City Church. “This is something that people of all ages in Tampa Bay should come out to, whether you’re a Christian or not. It is all about bringing people together.”

You can help support A Night of Hope financially at www.movement2819.com. For more information, visit www.nightofhope2018.com or email Info@movement2819.com. Tropicana Field is located at 1 Tropicana Dr. in St. Petersburg.