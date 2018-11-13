The 49th annual Novemberfest will be held from Wednesday, November 14 through Sunday, November 18 on the grounds of Nativity Catholic Church. The event features Midway rides, games, food tents and live entertainment.

“Novemberfest is an awesome example of how a local community comes together to put on a family-fun event for people of all ages,” said Alexis Redig, the Faith and Media Coordinator for Nativity Catholic Church.

Redig continued, “From the support of local businesses through sponsorships to the countless hours our parish and school volunteers put in, all the way to the folks who travel near and far to enjoy the carnival—all of these pieces help to make Novemberfest such a successful event.”

The festivities will take place on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-10 p.m.; Friday from 4 p.m.-12 Midnight; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 Midnight; and Sunday from 12 Noon to 8 p.m.

Like in years past, the admission, parking and live entertainment are all free. Food and Midway ride armbands will be available for purchase on the premises. Unlimited ride armbands are available for $23 at the fest, but discounted armbands can be pre-purchased for $17 from Nativity School students.

In the evenings, music from ‘Center Stage’ will aid in the merrymaking as bands and local musical acts play free concerts. On Wednesday evening, Abby and Davis will host a youth ministry night filled with music and trivia. The next night, the band Classix will join the entertainment line-up.

Also returning this year is the country rock band ‘Soul Circus Cowboy,’ whose lead singer, Billy McKnight, is an alumnus of Nativity Catholic School. The band will take the stage on Friday night. Saturday night will welcome back country music singer Daniel Sprouse, a Plant City native.

“I look forward to going to Novemberfest every year and seeing my former classmates and teachers,” said Dana Burkholder, a Nativity alumnus. “I also enjoy seeing how much Novemberfest has grown since I graduated.”

Catholic Church and School are located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Visit www.nativitycatholicchurch.org/novemberfest.