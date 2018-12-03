FishHawk area residents have a new option for a fun way to spend Saturday evenings twice a month. A group of local businesses have teamed up to provide Movies in the Park in FishHawk Ranch’s Park Square.

Movies in the Park began offering free movies on the first and third Saturdays of the month at dusk in October and they plan to continue to show them twice a month until April.

FishHawk resident Kristin Kenny attended two of the first movie nights with her family.

“The movies in the park event is a great addition to our already awesome community,” said Kenny. “It provides an opportunity for kids to play, and families and friends to spend time outdoors and watch some fun movies. My kids love to get ice cream at Art Monkey and watch movies on a giant outdoor screen. I hope they continue to host the nights as we really look forward to them.”

Sponsored by Park Sqaure’s Art Monkey, The Tony Baroni Team with Keller Williams Realty, Watts Dental, Motion Chirotherapy and Grace Community Church, the movies are family oriented and free for anyone to attend.

“We want to create a fun night where families can enjoy each other, support local businesses and do good throughout the community,” said Tony Baroni from the Tony Baroni Team with Keller Williams Realty.

Baroni and the team of sponsors also plan to link up with local agencies to assist with food and toy drives and needs of the greater community at the movie nights.

“We have come together because not only do we work here, but we live here and raise families here and we want to make Park Square great again,” said Baroni.

The next movie will be Elf, taking place on December 1 and anyone attending is encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to a local charity.

Residents are invited to visit the Art Monkey Facebook page to vote for future movies and learn more about upcoming events.

“Bring your chairs, coolers and friends and come have dinner at Park Square and enjoy a movie,” said Baroni.

Additional sponsors, including for single night events, are welcome.

For information, call Art Monkey at 315-9803 or email FishHawkArtMonkey@gmail.com.