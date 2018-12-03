Ajay and Geeta Jambhekar pride themselves on being the owners of your friendly, neighborhood liquor store where bringing the community together is an integral part of their business plan. AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquors recently hosted a 15-year celebration that was a melting pot of local business leaders, with over 20 local establishments coming together to network and have a good time. This is more than just your average place to pick up beer, wine, liquor and cigars, although you will be impressed with the variety they offer.

Their 15-year celebration highlighted a long-time partnership with Whitney Tucker, owner of Rosati’s Chicago-Style Pizza, who provided finger foods, along with snacks provided from the Publix within the plaza and hor d’oeuvres from Chick-fil-A South Brandon. It also showcased some of his many rotational partnerships with local and national distributors with representatives from Republic National Distributing Company and RumChata providing beer, wine and mixed drinks.

His wife, Geeta, is overwhelmed with pride for her husband’s work ethic in combination with the community support, “He is so into our community. We’ve been here 15 years, and he works so hard, but we both know we wouldn’t be here without the support the community has given us.” The Osprey Observer’s own Marie Gilmore helped emcee the event and raffle door prizes saying, “This is truly your local hometown liquor store. Ajay is always here with a smile ready to meet your needs and educate you on his products.”

This celebration is definitely not the end of networking events Ajay plans. “I would like to do this every three to four months,” Ajay explains. “The idea is to bring the community together,” and the space is perfect. Offering a bar and outside patio area, Ajay plans to hold a Ladies’ Night every Tuesday and a Mens’ Night every Thursday where patrons can come together to share discounted beverages, partake in a discounted Rosati’s menu, and network.

Furthermore, this space is available to rent free of charge if local patrons and business owners purchase product from AJ’s. It’s a perfect way to thank employees, foster new business partnerships, or just have fun.

For questions, contact Jambhekar at 643-1003 or visit on Facebook AJsFineWine. AJ’s Fine Wines is located in the Publix Plaza at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., in Valrico.