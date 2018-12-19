Master Gardener Library Program: Wildlife

Wednesday, January 2, 2019; 6:30-8 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico

Learn how to create a backyard habitat to attract butterflies and birds using native and local plants.

Presentation is from Master Gardener Teri Brockway.

Please bring a plant or other gardening item for a fun Plant Swap.

Email Richard@seedroff.com or call 303-638-3917 for more info.

Test Drive A Shelter Dog

Every Thursday; 2-5 p.m.

Brandon Honda, 9209 E Adamo Dr., Tampa

Meet lovable certified shelter dogs from HCAS Pet Resource Center.

#GetEmHomeChallenge (Maddie’s Fund)

Monthly Car Show & Cannoli

First Saturday of the month; 2-5 p.m.

Beve Cibo, 5622 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Lithia

Sponsored by First Light Home Care. 50/50 Raffle supports Relay for Life.

$1 of every Sparkling Berries Cocktail donated back to Relay.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President – 767-1569.

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.

Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Third Thursday of the month; 2 p.m.

851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon

For more information or to register, call 661-8998 – Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Congregation Beth Shalom

Shabbat Services – Fridays; 7 p.m.

706 Bryan Rd., Brandon

Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All welcome.

Call 681-6547.

Calling all Marines, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Chaplains

First Tuesday of the Month; 7 p.m.

Alafia American Legion Post #148, 7240 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview.

The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League is looking for new members.

All Marines welcome. Other military branch members accepted too.

Email mclsgtryan@gmail.com or call Ron Essick at 503-0390.

VFW Riverview Post 8108 Events

7504 Riverview Dr.; call 671-9845

Every Sunday; 9 a.m.-12Noon – All You Can Eat Breakfast

Every Monday; 7 p.m. – Bingo Night

Saturday, December 15 – Dinner; 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Karaoke; 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in the Canteen during business hours or at the door.