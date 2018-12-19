Many companies proclaim that they are community-minded and believe in giving back to the community. Actions, however, speak volumes. So, when a company like DRMP, Inc. engages in a community service project without fanfare, it tells you a lot about the company.

Employees of DRMP, Inc., a full-service Civil Engineering firm, recently gave their time to help beautify a section of South Evers St. (between Reynold St. and MLK, Jr. Blvd.) in downtown Plant City.

DRMP, Inc. has 16 offices throughout the Southeast United States. They recently opened an office in Plant City. The office will house local staff as the company provides construction engineering and inspection services for the Florida Department of Transportation on the CR 580/Sam Allen Road Project.

DRMP’s project staff, with the assistance of Plant City Recreational Parks Groundskeeper II Allen Merrill, cleaned up, weeded, mulched and planted small palms in existing decorative planters that run along both sides of South Evers St.

All of the employees who participated in the volunteer activity, reside in the local area. “At DPRM, Inc., we pride ourselves with leading by example, and we feel it is vital for every company or business in our local communities to work together to ensure that our communities are thriving and offer a pleasant place to live for the citizens of our great state,” said Brian Crowl, Senior Project Engineer.

Crowl added, “The employees who participated were awarded a sense of accomplishment as a team, a sense of pride taken in the work completed, and the sense of providing the commuters in Plant City with a nicer route to travel by revamping the roadside planters on South Evers St.”

Jack Holland, the Recreation and Parks Director for Plant City, said, “The DRMP volunteers did a fantastic job, and we really appreciate their effort.” Holland added, “DRMP is setting an excellent example for our community and helping keep our city a great place to work, live and play.”

For more information on the City of Plant City Recreation and Parks Department and to find ways that you can help, please visit www.plantcitygov.com. For more information on DRMP, Inc., please visit www.DRMP.com.