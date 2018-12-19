Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), the world’s largest tournament fishing organization, announced the complete professional angler roster for the upcoming 2019 FLW Tour season, the 24th season of the Tour. The field will be showcased along the 2019 FLW Tour, which features seven regular-season tournaments around the country with competition kicking off at Sam Rayburn Reservoir, January 10-13, in Brookeland, Texas, and culminating with the world championship of bass fishing, the FLW Cup at Lake Hamilton, August 9-11, in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Among the 170 professional anglers competing will be local angler Darrell Davis of Dover who will be competing in his sixth season as a professional on the Tour. Davis has more than $212,000 in career earnings with FLW and will seek his second FLW Cup berth.

There was enormous demand to compete on the 2019 FLW Tour, with 210 anglers registering for a slot on the prestigious tournament circuit in its final year of priority registration before switching to a strict qualifying process and a 150-pro field in 2020.

The top award at each Tour event is $125,000 with $300,000 going to the winner of the FLW Cup. Since the final field exceeds the published payout basis of 150 pros, FLW will survey all 170 participating pros to finalize the 2019 payout structure.

“With the demand we saw this year to join the FLW Tour, we couldn’t be more eager to kick off another season at Sam Rayburn Reservoir in January,” said Bill Taylor, FLW’s Senior Director of Tournament Operations. “FLW has long been the home to some of the most decorated bass anglers in the sport, and with the expanded live coverage at all of our Tour events this year, we are more than ready to show off their skills as some of the best fisheries in the world.”

You can watch any FLW Live broadcast, either from on the water or weigh-in, by logging on to www.FLWFishing.com and clicking on the FLW Live page link. Water broadcasts will be simulcast on www.FLWFishing.com, www.YouTube.com/FLWFishing and www.Facebook.com/FLWFishing and are free to watch.

For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the sport’s top anglers on the FLW Tour on FLW’s social media outlets on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.