Sights And Sounds Of Christmas At United Methodist Church In Sun City Center

Kick off this holiday season with the fourth annual Sights and Sounds of Christmas. It will take place on Wednesday, December 19 at United Methodist Church, located at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. in Sun City Center.

This exciting evening of music and drama is created by each of the talented and multi-generational ministries. There will be identical shows at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Free tickets will be available at the church starting Sunday, December 1 during office hours from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, please call the church office at 634-2539.

TTC Life Fundraising Gala

On Saturday, December 22 at 6 p.m., join The Transformation Center (TTC) for a Life Fundraising Gala and enjoy sumptuous dishes and live music in a wonderful atmosphere of warmth and joy.

This event is in aid of a desire to expand reach in the community and help fund outreach programs for 2019. The focus will be targeting at risk communities in areas of education, social welfare and reaching them with the gospel of Jesus Christ. The Transformation Center is an organization dedicated to building the lives of people within the community by creating a supportive environment that fosters positive change.

Over the years TTC has engaged in numerous activities such as school supply drives, clothing drives, toy drives, feeding programs, health fairs and more. It currently supports an orphanage of 65 children in Kisii, Kenya and has partnered with local organizations such as MCM Food Pantry, A Kid’s Place, Soul Health Ministry, Trinity Café Soup Kitchen and Care Community Center and more.

The Gala will take place at Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Center, 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.ttclife.org/ttc-life-gala/. Call 954-591-6848 for more information.

Saint Anne Outreach Projects

November was a very busy month at Saint Anne Catholic Church in Ruskin. In addition to the many liturgies and volunteer activities that routinely take place within the parish, the congregation made a concerted effort to follow the ‘Courageously Living the Gospel’ Campaign currently being sponsored by the Saint Petersburg Diocese. To that end, volunteers have given much time and effort to reach out to others in need. Two major projects that took many hours of planning and numerous volunteers were the Free Dental Clinic and the Food for Burkina Faso Project.

On Saturday, November 10, the Saint Anne Conference of the Saint Vincent De Paul Society organized a ‘Mission Smiles’ program to provide the underserved in the SouthShore community with free dental care. Marissa Casado from Saint Vincent De Paul was most instrumental in helping to organize the clinic. The professional team of Dr. Edgar Divila, Dr. Chi Nguyen, Dr. Katy Barlow, Roxanna Albright, Mariel Rodriguez RDH, Althea Willis RDH and Summer Yacoub provided a total of 34 services to 23 guests. These dental services included extractions, fillings and dental cleanings. This professional team was assisted by more than 20 additional volunteers who facilitated in supervising and coordinating activities, transportation and dental screening. The total value of the services provided and fees waived exceeded $28,000.

On Saturday, November 17, a second, much farther outreach activity took place. Approximately 200 Saint Anne volunteers gathered in two separate sessions to package 20,000 meals to be distributed to the poor of Burkina Faso, West Africa. These volunteers truly encountered the spiritual experience of working together to make the world a better place.

The cost of the meals, along with a contribution to help the people of Burkina Faso learn job skills and obtain clothing and health services, was borne by the parish. Thus, all those who donated toward this activity truly helped to feed, clothe and improve the lives of their ‘brothers and sisters’ more than 5,000 miles away.

Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Ave. N.E. in Ruskin. Visit SaintAnneRuskin.org.