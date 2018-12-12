The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has been busy welcoming new businesses as well as celebrating with established businesses celebrating milestones.

Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting For ECHO’s New Riverview Location

GRCC members were invited to celebrate ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization), as it opened the doors to the new Riverview location. GRCC Chamber members along with Valrico-Fishhawk Chamber members, ECHO board, staff and volunteers showed for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

ECHO has been providing help for over 30 years from its Brandon location. From this new location they will be able to assist residents of southeastern Hillsborough County with emergency food, clothing and access to life-stabilizing programs and resources.

The new ECHO Riverview is located at 7807 Capitano St. in the Riverview Neighborhood Park building. It will be open Tuesday–Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit www.ECHOFL.org for more information or for ways to help.

Chamber Welcomes Toffee Tradition & DiMisa 721 Gourmet Catering

GRCC members were welcomed Toffee Tradition & DiMisa 721 Gourmet Catering to Riverview. A large group of members along with friends and family of owner Jennifer Rhoades showed for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Toffee Tradition & DiMisa 721 Gourmet Catering is happy to share family traditions of making delicious toffee and homemade Italian dinners with the community. Many of Rhoade’s offerings are named after loved ones who are responsible for the dish. Items like Nonna Josephine’s hand breaded chicken cutlet with mac n cheese or Joey D’s Meatball Sub can be ordered as an individual meal or in a pan to serve family style. Meals are available via takeout or through catering services. The delicious family tradition toffees are available by the bag or as an addition to your catering order.

You will find the walk-up window at 8205 S US Hwy. 301, just north of the Alafia River next door to Peck’s. While you are deciding what to take home for dinner, enjoy a tasty ice cream treat or delicious latte. Find them on Facebook to discover latest specials or call 758-8472. Visit ToffeeTradition.com.

GRCC Celebrates The Re-Opening Of Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Fairgrounds

GRCC members recently celebrated the grand re-opening of Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites Fairgrounds. The crowd was treated to a wonderful lunch buffet and tours of the fresh new rooms that are available at this location.

The $1.2 million renovation project provided updates from the roof top to the parking lot within this 15-year-old hotel. In total, 76 rooms were reinvented with new bedding, furniture, appliances and fixtures. This particular location does allow pets and provides complimentary full breakfasts to its guests. There is also a convenient business center, conference room, free wireless internet, a pool and a fitness center.

The hotel is located at 8610 Elem Fair Blvd. in Tampa, directly across US Hwy. 301 from the Florida State Fairgrounds.

To book a group or a business meeting, please contact Lauren Bunton at 693-0095.

GRCC Celebrates The Opening Of Alford & Ashe Academy

GRCC members were happy to be invited to celebrate the Opening of Alford & Ashe Academy. The crowd was treated to snacks, cake and tours of the delightful classrooms. Attendees had fun while pretending to be child size once again and refresh themselves with toys and books from their childhood memories (or perhaps their children’s memories).

Sarah Ashe, Director of Education, has worked in the field of education for 27 years and has worked in preschools as a manager for 20 of those years. At Alford & Ashe Academy, they believe that children are the body of a puzzle, and they have all the pieces to put them together. They focus on the education of the children in their care.

The Academy is located at 7739 Gibsonton Dr. just east of Gibsonton Elementary School, about 1 ½ miles west of I-75. To schedule an appointment to tour the facility, please call 443-9136. Visit www.alfordandasheacademy.com.