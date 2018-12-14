Advanced Dental Care Riverview Is Welcomed

GRCC members welcomed Advanced Dental Care to Riverview. A large group of members along with staff, friends and family of Dr. Thuy Nguyen and Dr. Michael Derakshan showed up for the ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration.

The Advanced Dental Care family was founded in Sarasota in 1991 and this Riverview location is its 22nd office. The practices offer full-service dentistry with compassionate care.

Advanced Dental Care accepts most insurance plans and offers flexible financing options. Most offices have extended or weekend hours available for patients’ convenience.

Advanced Dental Care Riverview is located at 13018 S US Hwy. 301 near Texas Roadhouse. It is open Monday–Thursday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 280-0121. Visit www.Riverview-Dentist.com.

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Apollo Beach Shopping Center Remodeling

The original Apollo Beach Shopping Center at the corner of Flamingo Rd. and US Hwy. 41 N was happy to celebrate the remodeling that is taking place in the shopping center with a SouthShore Chamber ribbon cutting and Festival. Two bouncy houses, cotton candy, face painting, balloon twisting, raffles and drawings were held.

Tampa Bay Martial Arts Academy, Carolyn’s Cut & Salon, West Shore Pizza, Apollo Family Restaurant, Apollo Beach Bait and Tackle, Apollo Beach Massage, Created Image Barbershop and the other merchants have been looking forward to upgrades for many years. The parking lot has been repaved. Come check out the changes. New shops will be coming soon too.

Bill Andrew New Honorary Mayor Of Riverview

The 2018 Honorary Mayor of Riverview Dr. Bryan Thatcher, Thatcher Properties, came to the podium to introduce the winner of the 2019 Honorary Mayor of Riverview race. Much praise was given to the three candidates who brought in a total of $33,765.

With over $24,000 collected by Bill Andrew, Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care, he was pronounced the winner. Pearl Chiarenza, Bodyworks Health & Wellness Center, and Kerin Clarkin, Keller Williams – Kerin Realty, were also happy to have raised some much-needed funds for their charities as well. Chiarenza donated monies to FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club and The Sylvia Thomas Center for Adoptive & Foster Families, Inc. while Clarkin donated his funds to Riverview Woman’s Club.

They will each be Honorary Deputy Mayors for 2019. Andrew will serve one year on the GRCC Board of Directors and as a team they will all help to deliver Proclamations at GRCC ribbon cuttings and present the Pledge of Allegiance at the monthly luncheons. David Garcia, Legislative Aid to District 4 BOCC Stacy White, was on hand to deliver a Hillsborough County Commendation to Bill Andrew for his hard work and dedication throughout the race.

Hypnotic Engagements And Entertainment

Hypnosis is a relaxed state of body and mind, where your conscious and subconscious work together.

An expert in hypnosis, Daniel Cyral utilizes his skill sets to help golfers improve their game and help rid smokers of the habit.

He also offers a Comedy Stage Hypnosis Show.

Cyral has traveled the country doing shows, training and seminars. Not only is he skilled with hypnosis, he is known as an exceptional speaker and MC. He was a Regional Director with The Murder Mystery Company, and he trained one-on-one and performed with The World Famous hypnotist, Richard Barker.

Call 248-941-4246 or visit www.HypnoticEngagements.com for more information.

New Location In Sun City Center Now Open For Brandon Eye Associates

Brandon Eye Associates provides comprehensive medical and surgical eye care since 1997.

Dr. Lawrence C. Taylor, Jr. and Dr. Haroon Illyas’ partnership has grown to include seven MDs, one OD and has now grown to three locations, recently opening in Sun City Center.

The doctors of Brandon Eye Associates are all board certified and dedicated to continuing education so they can offer their patients the most advanced treatment for their eyes including laser cataract surgery with advanced technology lenses which offers patients the best visual outcome after surgery, often not needing glasses for many tasks.

The doctors perform state-of-the-art Micro Incision Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) which can be performed either with or without cataract surgery. This microsurgery helps control the high eye pressure that is associated with glaucoma.

The retina doctor is at the forefront of retinal medicine treating conditions such as diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration. With the treatment provided, patients are able to retain more vision for a longer period of time.

The oculoplastic surgeon performs the latest MOHS procedure for patients with skin cancer to improve healing and have the best outcomes possible. She also performs eyelid surgeries for patients suffering from excess skin weighing down the eyelids along with other conditions.

The Sun City Center office is located at 779 Cortaro Dr. Other locations include: 540 Medical Oaks Ave., #103 in Brandon and 105 Southern Oaks Dr. in Plant City.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 213-0020 or visit www.brandoneyeassociates.com.

Sudsy Paws Mobile Dog Grooming

Sudsy Paws offers mobile dog grooming services. Owner Toni Scott travels directly to your home, apartment, condo or place of business to provide you the freedom to do whatever you have scheduled. This convenience puts you at ease knowing that your dog is being well attended to with love and care right outside your window.

Services include bath, brush, ears cleaned, sanitary areas cleaned and trimmed, nails and pads cut and trimmed, teeth brushed, as well as de-matting and de-shedding.

The van salon offers hot and cold water via a hydromassage system and both heat and air conditioning services to assure the comfort of your dog.

Scott treats your pets as if they were her own. She is available Monday to Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 610-420-9115. Visit www.sudsypawsmobile.com.

Luxury LoLa Apartment Community Opens In Riverview

RMI Living is offering a new apartment community, LoLa, which are luxury apartment homes, located at 9960 Jonas Salk Dr. in Riverview. This four story apartment community has interior corridors, elevators, 24 hour fitness, high speed internet and cable included as well as pest control. Enjoy stress free living as all the details are taken care of.

Come to check out the apartments Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 12 Noon-5 p.m.

Call 544-5652 or email info@lolaapartments.com for more information. Visit www.lolaapartments.com.

In Home Care & Assistance Offered By Hanson Services

When a loved one approaches later life, the last thing they want is to be surrounded by an unfamiliar environment. Being able to stay at home brings an unsurpassed level of comfort to this next stage of life. Hanson Services offers in home care and assistance so that they can stay in their own home and still receive the care they need.

Hanson Services can also provide light housekeeping, laundry, transportation, errands and numerous activities of daily living taking some of the stress from family caregivers.

Hanson Services, Inc. is currently in need of CNAs. Please call MaryAnn Hanson at 634-6617 for more information.

Tax Preparation Volunteers Sought

Local AARP Foundation coordinators are looking for volunteers to work in the annual Tax-Aide program. The program offers free tax preparation assistance to a wide range of taxpayers with a focus on clients over 50.

AARP volunteers receive free training and are IRS-certified each year. All volunteers are required to attend class and must pass a national tax test for certification.

Tax training is done at the Bloomingdale Library during January. Tax help is offered completely free at the Seffner-Mango and Bloomingdale Libraries from February until April 15.

To become a much needed volunteer in your community, log on to www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaid and fill out the application. For more information, email local coordinator Lee Neal at lee45neal@gmail.com.

Mo2vated Photography Can Take Care Of All Your Photography Needs

Mo2vated Photography is here for all of your photography needs, whether for portraits, head shots, family photos, weddings, pets or any other events. Photos can be taken at the beach, in the studio or at a designation location of your choice.

Mo Ogilvie has a passion for helping people look their very best with professional lighting and posing. “We are most critical about ourselves and how we look to others. The reality is you look better than you think you do. I want to capture you and your family in pictures that tell your story, pictures that will save your history for years to come.”

Hours are Monday to Saturday by appointment. For more information, call 941-716-3828, email Mo2vatedMedia@gmail.com or visit www.mo2vatedphotography.com.