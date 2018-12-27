With a lofty goal of 100,000 diapers, LifeCare Network is asking the community to be the helping hands with its Sanctity of Life Diaper Drive. For more than 30 years, LifeCare Network has sought to protect the sanctity of life through promoting biblical sexuality and educating new parents.

The diaper and wipe drive corresponds with National Sanctity of Life Sunday, which falls on the third Sunday in January. President Ronald Reagan first enacted the Sanctity of Life Sunday on January 22, 1984, which was also the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in all 50 states (January 22, 1973). The Church uses the third Sunday in January to celebrate human life as well as mourn the lives lost to abortion.

In previous years, local churches supplied the demand for diapers, but this year, the nonprofit is reaching out to businesses, neighborhoods and schools to host a drive. The amount of 100,000 diapers would sustain LifeCare’s Choices Centers in Brandon and SouthShore for the entire year of 2019.

“Our need for diapers is growing as we are serving more clients,” said Jessica Rickenbach, the Development Director of LifeCare Network in Brandon. “This year we started to run out of sizes in October. We are hoping that others in our community will partner with us for the diaper drive.”

LifeCare Choices Centers offer a variety of support for expecting mothers and new parents. From pregnancy tests to assistance after the birth, the ministry educates as it provides physical, emotional and spiritual support.

The diaper and wipe drive specifically supports its ‘Earn While You Learn’ program, which offers classes covering prenatal care, labor and delivery, nutrition and breastfeeding. While the clients learn, they also earn ‘Baby Bucks’ to purchase items like diapers and other supplies in its Baby Boutique.

The nonprofit is requesting diaper sizes newborn to five with the greatest need for sizes 3, 4 and 5. Rickenbach added, “We are believing that the Lord will provide immeasurably more diapers and wipes than we could ever imagine.”

For information or to get involved, visit www.LifeCareNetwork.net, contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net or call 654-0491.