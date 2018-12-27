It’s Bunco Time

Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will be hosting a Bunco for Children’s Charities on Thursday, January 31 at 6 p.m. at Center Place, 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

The cost is $20 and includes light fare, snacks, refreshments and wine. Enjoy the fun while benefiting local Brandon charities.

Tickets are available at Center Place or at the door. For more information, please call 967-3954.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, December 8 and 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available, but feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks.

Visit www.strawberrysquaredancing.com.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Veterans Assistance Seminar

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting a veterans assistance seminar on Thursday, January 17 from 10-11 a.m. to educate wartime veterans and their survivors about a benefit through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ‘Improved Pension with Aid and Attendance.’ This benefit can help offset the cost of living in a retirement community for a wartime veteran or his/her surviving spouse.

Veterans of any branch of the armed services who served 90 consecutive days on active duty, including one day during a wartime period, may be eligible to receive up to $1,794 per month for assisted living expenses if they served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam Era or other more recent conflicts (duration of service required may vary).

Edwin Ortiz, Manager of Hillsborough County Veterans Services, will provide information and answer questions about this benefit.

This free seminar will be held at The Bridges, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Lunch is provided. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 413-8900.

AMERICAN PICKERS To Film In Florida

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Florida. They plan to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the region in February 2019.

AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History Channel. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLDRUST (653-7878). Visit on Facebook @GotAPick.

Conservation Award Presented To FishHawk Sporting Clays

The East Hillsborough County–Plant City Ducks Unlimited Chapter presents its five year Environmental Conservation Award to FishHawk Sporting Clays at Lithia located on Hobson Simmons Rds. FishHawk Sporting Clays, over the past five years, has enabled the chapter to sponsor conservation-minded youth educational events as well as fund raising.

In partnership with other organizations, FishHawk Sporting Clays enabled Ducks Unlimited to restore 200 acres of Florida wetlands. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has preserved over 14.1 million acres of North American wetlands.