Hillsborough’s New Online System Makes Pet Adoption Simpler

Hillsborough County has made major improvements to the way people look for adoptable pets.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center recently unveiled its online kennel, a new system that substantially increases the amount of information available to prospective adopters. The online system, called ADOPT, features individualized pet profiles, real time updates on which dogs and cats are available for adoption and detailed search options for those looking for specific characteristics in a pet such as breed, sex or age. A resident can now filter search results to find, for example, only female dogs less than two years old, or look online to see if their lost cat has been taken to the shelter.

ADOPT pet profiles also include all the information the staff and volunteers have gathered when observing pets while at the shelter, giving those considering adoption a look into the dog or cat’s personality and how it could fit within their life.

The ADOPT online kennel system can be accessed by desktop computer or mobile devices at www.HCFLGov.net/Adopt. An instructional video also is available.

Dozens of dogs and cats are adopted every day from the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, and the ADOPT system is designed to make the process even easier and more convenient. The PRC is Hillsborough’s only open-admissions shelter, meaning it accepts dogs and cats regardless of size, breed, age or medical condition.

Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town™ Festivities Extended To January 6

Keep the spirit of the season glowing bright with more opportunities to visit Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town™. Park guests can stroll through Christmas Town Village under millions of twinkling lights and enjoy fan favorite holiday shows each day now through January 6.

Guests will be immersed in festive fun at the Christmas Town Village, including merry merchandise and tasty holiday treats.

Indulge in winter whiskey and wine tastings and explore unique treasures from artisans around the world at the Artisan Market at Xcursions and around the park. Little ones can visit Sesame Street Safari of Fun to join some furry friends as they learn the meaning of Christmas in ‘Elmo’s Christmas Wish,’ and even take a ride on the fan favorite Jingle Bell Express miniature train.

Leading up to New Year’s Eve, Christmas Town™ features extended hours on weekends and select dates and more festive experiences, including an all-new holiday show, visits to Rudolph’s® Winter Wonderland, a new Dine with Santa buffet at Serengeti Overlook Restaurant and nighttime rides on Florida’s best thrill attractions. Christmas Town™ is included with any daily admission or annual pass, and is open until 10 p.m. on select dates.

On December 31, guests can enjoy the best of Christmas Town™ and extended park hours as they celebrate New Year’s Eve. Say farewell to 2018 with live entertainment and fireworks that ignite the night sky in a dazzling presentation beginning at midnight.

The holiday merriment continues into 2019 with the Three Kings Celebration on January 5 and 6. This cultural celebration boasts authentic Latin flavors found only during the holidays and live entertainment honoring the three Wise Men under a dazzling display of twinkling Yuletide lights.

For complete event information, including dates, times and packages, visit www.ChristmasTown.com.