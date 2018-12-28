New Y Directors Ready To Serve The Community

The Campo Family YMCA is pleased to welcome Christian ‘CJ’ Hernandez and Lauren Brun to its leadership team as it continues to provide a safe place where Greater Brandon area community members can go to feel supported, improve their well-being and create meaningful experiences in their lives. As membership experience director, Hernandez leads staff in providing a superior member experience at the Y. He comes to the Tampa Bay area from Ohio where he worked in membership, aquatics and wellness at the Lima Family YMCA. Prior to the Y, he worked for a national fitness chain where he supported membership and personal training. Hernandez has a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration and an MBA from Northwestern Ohio University.

“Christian is excited for the opportunity to take his experiences into his new role and continues to advance the Campo Y’s impact in the community,” said Campo Y Executive Director Jarrod Williams.

Brun is the new senior aquatics experience director for the Campo Y. She has served as the aquatics experience director for the Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA for the past two years. Prior to that, Brun served as an aquatics coordinator, lifeguard and welcome center representative at various Ys within the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA. She received her bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science from Indiana University.

“Lauren’s commitment to program quality and staff development along with her exceptional work ethic and drive has been instrumental in the growth of the Tampa YMCA’s aquatic departments,” said Aquatics Experience Executive Amanda Walker.

For more information, visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/valricofl-campo-ymca/ or call 684-1371.

Faith Clark Awarded ‘Owner Of The Year’ At National Drama Kids Conference

Florida Drama Kids is pleased to announce that its Owner/Director, Faith Clark, has been named Owner of the Year at Drama Kids International’s annual conference. The award was presented to Faith on November 3 by Doug Howard, who has held the title of President & CEO of Drama Kids since 2000. From amongst the hundreds of owners across the country, the title of Owner of the Year is only awarded to a single Drama Kids franchise owner, making this coveted award a prestigious honor for the local business-owner.

In addition to this recognition, the Florida Drama Kids program received the Summer Camp Award for its Dreams Take Flight program, which was held in July. The program encouraged local students to use their imaginations to create worlds filled with high-flying adventure. One of these was the world of Neverland, as students concluded the summer with a well-attended production of Disney’s Peter Pan, Jr. These accolades provide an exciting ending to the Drama Kids Fall Session of classes in locations across Hillsborough County.

A new spring session of Drama Kids classes—which aim to allow students to express themselves creatively, collaboratively and confidently through the power of theatrical performance—is open for enrollment now, and will begin the week of January 22-25, 2019.

For information, visit https://dramakids.com/brandon-apollo-beachriverview-plant-city-fl/ or call 489-5899.

Tax Preparation Volunteers Sought

Local AARP Foundation coordinators are looking for volunteers to work in the annual Tax-Aide program. The program offers free tax preparation assistance to a wide range of taxpayers with a focus on clients over 50.

AARP volunteers receive free training and are IRS-certified each year. All volunteers are required to attend class and must pass a national tax test for certification.

Tax training is done at the Bloomingdale Library during January. Tax help is offered completely free at the Seffner-Mango and Bloomingdale Libraries from February until April 15.

To become a much needed volunteer in your community, log on to www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaid and fill out the application. For more information, email local coordinator Lee Neal at lee45neal@gmail.com.

Free Seminar On Caring for House Plants

You have heard that house plants are great for cleaning the air you breathe and for improving the sense of well-being in your home, but you are not sure where to start. Kerby’s Nursery is offering a free House Plants Seminar where you will learn how to care for house plants, where to place them in your home and how to repot when needed. All the tips and tricks you need to turn your bungalow into a jungalow.

Join in at Kerby’s Nursery, 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Valrico on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. for a free, one-hour seminar. Registration is not required.

Presales At New Fitness Center To Be Located In The BayCare HealthHub In Bloomingdale

BayCare Fitness Center (Bloomingdale) will be a 20,000 sq. ft. fitness space housed inside the BayCare HealthHub at Bloomindale—an innovative, high-tech health and wellness facility designed to make life better for residents in the greater Brandon area and surrounding communities. It is expected to open in spring 2019.

It will have state-of-the-art technology including art cardio and strength equipment. It will also provide personal training, a free fitness tracker, more than 50 group exercise classes per week (including barre), separate yoga and cycling studios and nutrition services. The facility will also have on-site child care services for an additional fee.

Presales for the BayCare Fitness Center (Bloomingdale) has just begun and will run until it opens.

“We’re thrilled to work with EXOS to bring a world-class fitness center into our BayCare HealthHub at Bloomingdale,” said Todd Jones, vice president of Ambulatory Experience and Operations at BayCare. “This facility’s amenities and features will help create an environment where wellness, community and fitness become one.”

At this time, the community can come see BayCare Fitness Center (Bloomingdale) representatives in the BayCare Membership Bus located at the corner of Lithia Pinecrest Rd.and S. Miller Rd.

Business hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents can also call 586-8600.

BayCare HealthHub at Bloomingdale is located at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information on the fitness center, visit https://baycare.org/services/fitness-centers/baycare-fitness-center-bloomingdale?hcmacid=a0Z1a00000E7CZKEA3.

Create Your Life Vision-Board Workshop

Shannon Carlton with CoWork Landing, Pearl Chiarenza with Women’s Successful Living, Ronnie McLaughlin with Keller Williams Realty and Lori Nadglowski with Laurel Wealth Management present the Third Annual Vision Board Party.

Vision boards—those collages of daily reminders to achieve a life you envision for yourself—have been around for so long, it is hard to know when they even started. But like many things that start on paper, vision boards went digital with apps like Pinterest and carefully curated Tumblrs.

Experts say electronic boards lack authenticity, creativity and are, ultimately, less effective, which is why Create Your Life Vision-Board Workshop was created.

Create your Vision Board to take home with the help of experts and new friends. The event is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, January 5 at 2350 E SR 60.

Tickets are $57 per person or two tickets for $90. Ticket price includes your vision board, all materials, brunch and mimosas.

Contact Shannon Carlton at CoWork Landing at 924-4679 or shannon@coworklandingbrandon.com for tickets.

Business Immersion Retreat

The beginning of a new year is a great time to spend a full day working on your business with other successful business owners in the area. On Sunday, January 6, CoWork Landing is hosting a dedicated day for business owners. This is a full day complete with an agenda for you to generate goals for the upcoming year. Set up systems, marketing calendars, goals, events, projects, etc. We will come together twice during the day to mastermind with each other about our progress and our goals.

There is a limit of 15 people. Ticket price is $50. Call or email Shannon at 924-4679 or shannon@coworklandingbrandon.com to reserve your seat.