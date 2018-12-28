Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I’ve always enjoyed helping others and motivating others. Teaching gives me an opportunity to do this everyday.

What are your goals as a teacher?

My primary goal for my students is to shape and mold young minds into positive critical thinkers and to motivate my students to grow to be positive contributors to society.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Although I don’t think I can do this now, but in middle and high school, I was a majorette with the marching band…so twirling a baton.

What would your students be surprised to find out about you?

Maybe that I like some of the same music artists that they do, I like to play my music loud in my car (when I’m alone), I like to be on Instagram and I’m very shy.

Any embarrassing teacher moments you are willing to share…

Somehow my students talked me into volunteering at a school program years ago and I had to “rap” a short verse. I didn’t mind but I’m shy in front of audiences.

What is you favorite food you like from your school cafeteria?

I like the macaroni and cheese!

When you aren’t teaching, what do you enjoy doing or what are some of your hobbies?

I enjoy traveling, binge watching my favorite shows and spending time with my family.

If you were trapped on a desert island with your favorite book, what would it be and why?

The Bible… I would definitely need it to remain positive because I’m not an “outside” person.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

Attitude is a little thing that makes a BIG difference. (classroom poster)