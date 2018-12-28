Roberto Ferrer, a resident of Brandon, has been an entertainer his entire adult life. He has traveled the world over entertaining audiences. He has had the good fortune of working with many celebrities and getting to know other singers and songwriters.

Today, he is taking his experiences and knowledge of songs and songwriters and providing audiences with an entertaining and educational experience. Ferrer not only sings songs that everyone knows, but he gives you the backstory on the writing of the song.

In his show, Starlight Cabaret, Ferrer will give the audience the history of a song, information about the background of the songwriter and then sing the song. The songs in his show will include classics such as What is This Thing Called Love, which was written by Cole Porter in 1929 for the musical Wake Up and Dream, and the song Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head, written by Hal David and Burt Bacharach for the 1969 film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. That song won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1970.

Ferrer said, “People do not value songwriters and this makes me sad. The singer is often just the interpreter of the song.” In his shows, Ferrer will sing popular songs. “People instantly recognize the songs I sing,” added Ferrer, who knew many of the composers and songwriters personally. He knows thousands of songs and knows the history of the song.

By adding history and context to the songs he sings, Ferrer gives audiences a view into the background of the song that they may never have known. This is what makes his Starlight Cabaret shows so unique. Ferrer said, “This extra information is what makes my concerts different.”

Ferrer was born in Havana and came to the United States by himself at the age of 17 in 1959. His parents sent him here to work. He struggled when he came to this country, but fortunately for him, he met his wife, Carmen. They have been married for 54 years.

You can see Ferrer in concert at The Barn at Winthrop on Friday, December 21 and on Friday, February 8, 2019. To get tickets and to reserve your spot, please contact Jamie Reid at 684-2276.