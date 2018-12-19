For 30 years, The Brunchery in Valrico has been known for its stuffed french toast, homemade muffins and decadent quiche specials, but also for its founding owner, Kevyn Farley. Farley opened the original location in Brandon, which later moved to its current spot in the River Hills Plaza. And in November, a new family moved to the area, took over ownership and pledged to keep the same staff and menu that fans have come to know and love.

“We use the exact same ingredients and recipes that Mrs. Farley did,” describes new owner Stanley Athan who purchased the restaurant with wife Natalia. “We buy the same products from the EXACT same vendors. Same bread distributor and same produce distributor. And I would NEVER change your coffee. I truly believe you don’t fix what isn’t broken.”

Athan comes from a restaurant background and grew up in Seattle as the youngest of three boys. “I’ve seen all aspects of the business. Dad had me washing dishes as a 15-year-old to pay for my first car,” said Athan. “My favorite part of the business is being with my customers and making sure they are taken care of from the time they are greeted walking in till the time they leave.”

The opportunity came at the right time for Athan to become owner of The Brunchery as he was searching for places in Florida. He fell in love with the 2,300 sq. ft. restaurant and its rooster theme, decor and friendly atmosphere.

“I want the community to know that we plan on being here for a long time and appreciate how welcoming the customers make us feel,” Athan said.

The Brunchery offers a variety of breakfast and lunch items such as homemade grits, seasonal coffees and its popular home fries, along with a new special called the Red Rooster that starts at $12.

It is located at 4389 Lynx Paw Trail in Valrico. Open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Call 654-9036. Starting January 1, The Brunchery will be open until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.