New Year’s Eve is time for reflection and revelry, but in the end, everyone wants to have fun ringing in the New Year. This year say goodbye to 2018 and hello to 2019 by experiencing some of the great events happening in Tampa Bay. This is just a sampling of what you can do this New Year’s Eve.

Take the children to the Kid’s New Year’s Eve 12 Noon Balloon Drop at the Armature Works from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This family friendly, free event will be held in the courtyard and will feature Spheres Bubbles, a magic show and a balloon drop countdown. For more information, please visit https://tinyurl.com/y83u4kpy.

Adults can enjoy the New Year’s Eve 2019 Gala at the Armature Works in The Gathering. You can dance to a live band and a DJ, enjoy Top Shelf open bar, a wide selection of late night hors d’oeuvres as well as a champagne bar. Enjoy a midnight toast as you watch fireworks. The cost to attend is $165 per person. The gala is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, please visit www.AWNYE.com. The Armature Works is located at 1910 N. Ola Ave. in Tampa.

Busch Gardens is a great place to ring in the New Year with music, fireworks and thrilling rides. The park will be open until 1 a.m. Admission to the New Year’s Eve celebration is included with the paid admission. Busch Gardens is located at 10165 McKinley Dr. in Tampa. For more information, please visit www.buschgardens.com.

If you want to be out on the water in Tampa Bay, there are several options. Pirate Water Taxi is offering a New Year’s Eve Fireworks Cruise The one-hour cruise includes champagne and party favors. You will also get prime viewing of the downtown Tampa fireworks display. The cruise time is 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and the cruise departs from the Tampa Convention Center (home dock stop #7). The cost is $49.95 plus tax for adults and $39.95 plus tax for children 4 to 12 years old. You also get a boarding photo. For more information, please visit www.piratewatertaxi.com.

Adults can enjoy dinner and dancing on either a two-hour ($149.95 plus By Kathy L. Collins fees and taxes) or a three-hour ($199.95 plus fees and taxes) cruise. Both feature dinner, party favors and a midnight fireworks show. Check out the Tampa VIP New Year’s Eve Cruise on Yacht StarShip. For more information, please visit www.yachtstarship.com.

The Tampa Theatre will hold its 3rd Annual NYE Wrap Party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “Join Dr. Evil and Mr. Bigglesworth for heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts, live music and dancing.” You can watch the ball drop live on the big screen at midnight. There is an open beer and wine bar and a cash bar featuring Austin Powers themed cocktails. The cost to attend is $99 for general admission and $89 for Tampa Theatre members. For more information, please visit www.tampatheatre.org/annualevent/nye-wrap-party/.

The Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium in Brandon is hosting a No Jacket Required New Year’s Eve Celebration at 6 p.m. Chef Dave will prepare gourmet dishes before your eyes as you sip wine throughout the evening. The cost is $110 per person and wine and champagne are included. The Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon. For more information, please visit www.rollinpinonline.com or call 653-2418.

Top Golf, located at 10690 Palm Ave. in Tampa, is holding a party featuring live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu and a midnight celebration. You will also get party favors to help ring in the New Year. You can enjoy unlimited game play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and enjoy a midnight fireworks display. To reserve a bay for up to six guests, the cost is $225 excluding food and beverages. You can upgrade to VIP status for $450. Bays are limited, so you are encouraged to reserve early by visiting www.topgolf.com.