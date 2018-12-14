The SouthShore Regional Library is hosting two art exhibits this month. The first event the Smartphone/Tablet Photography Exhibit, features photographs taken on either an iPhone or an iPad. The second is a National Native American Heritage Exhibit. This one features artwork from students who attend Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School located in Tampa.

All of the artwork is located in the John Crawford Gallery. The exhibits can be seen now through the end of December during the library’s normal operating hours.

The Smartphone/Tablet Photography Exhibit features the photographs of two local residents, Cathryn Paulus and Suzanne S. Austin-Hill.

Paulus is a 20 year old Tampa resident who participates in a variety of exhibits. Paulus paints and uses other art mediums in addition to photography. Her photographs in the current exhibit feature her cat, Toby, a yellow daisy, a beachside view and an ocean view. Two of her photographs were taken with the iPhone and two with an iPad.

Austin-Hill is a retired educator. Her photographs have been featured at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa. Austin-Hill has four photographs in the current exhibit. They are all taken with a smart phone. Austin-Hill’s photographs feature a heron, a fish, a study in greens (swamp) and a photograph of a Tampa high rise building.

Melanie Hanson, the Art Coordinator at the SouthShore Regional Library, said, “This exhibit allows people to get out of the box. Everyone has a smartphone, so it is good to see the photos that people take with them. The smartphones make photography accessible to everyone.”

The National Native American Heritage Exhibit features 12 pieces of artwork. There is a variety of mediums displayed in the exhibit. This was set up as a community exhibit.

Hanson said, “The students are really talented. There is a nice range of grade levels displayed with a wide range of styles.” Hanson added, “I am impressed and enjoyed seeing what they made.”

The next exhibit to be featured in the John Crawford Gallery is Painted Art. According to Hanson, “We are accepting all mediums of paint, but it is limited to paintings.” Area residents, whether they are amateurs or professionals, are invited to apply. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, December 21. To obtain an application, please email Hanson at southshoreart@hillsboroughcounty.org or call 273-3652.

The SouthShore Regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.