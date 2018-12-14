The Firehouse Pub at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin will celebrate the holidays and ring in 2019 with some great entertainment in December and January. The Firehouse Pub is a great local venue for residents to experience some fantastic entertainment.

On Saturday, December 15, Valerie Gillespie and her ensemble will delight the audience with jazz music from her holiday repertoire. Gillespie has performed locally and around the country. Her music features her signature saxophone and new and classic jazz songs. The show is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, December 29, beginning at 7:30 p.m. you can see Stephanie K with La Lucha. Stephanie Klco-Brosius is an American jazz vocalist based in Germany. She will perform with La Lucha, a Tampa Bay based trio. Their repertoire is a diverse mixture of Latin-inspired rhythms with jazz standards, twisted arrangements of pop songs and original compositions.

Gloria West and The Gents perform old school stride and swing Jazz with a sultry twist on Saturday, January 12 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Gloria West is the vocalist, Paul Garvin will be on drums, James Suggs on trumpet, Glenn Stevenson on bass and Tony Castellanos on keys.

On Sunday, January 13, bring the family to see Theresa Villani: Fairy Tales & Humorous Songs. The show will begin at 3 p.m. Theresa Villani is a cellist. She collaborates with pianist, composer and arranger Colleen Schmidt. The pair are captivating and exciting Florida audiences with themed concerts. This Sunday matinee show is great for the whole family.

Advanced tickets for the shows are $18 for Firehouse Cultural Center members and $23 for non-members. At the door tickets are $23 for Firehouse Cultural Center members and $28 for non-members.

The Firehouse Pub offers communal seating. There is a cash bar and refreshments are available.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. in Ruskin. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651.