Runners who missed the chance to register for the physical Skyway 10K Virtual Run can still take part in the action and earn a medal, commemorative race bib and special-edition race shirt by doing the virtual run. During the registration period, which will remain open until January 7, 2019 at 12 Midnight, visit www.Skyway10K.com.

The Skyway 10K Virtual Run presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater allows runners of all ages, athletic ability, and locations, who may have been unable to attend or register for the Skyway Run, to be able to participate in the event, which benefits the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Registration costs $45 and includes a commemorative bib, Virtual Run T-shirt and Virtual Run medal, all of which will be mailed to participating runners following completion of the race.

Those participating in the Skyway 10K Virtual Run may run, jog, walk or even crawl the 6.2 miles from any location, on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, at the gym or on the track (or even at another race). Once completed, entrants are asked to send an email to Virtual@Skyway10K.com with their full name and the date(s) and location(s) where they completed their 6.2 miles. The deadline to submit Virtual Run emails is March 1, 2019.

“We have had such a tremendous turnout of support and those wanting to participate that we decided to add an element to our race that will allow those unable to participate physically to participate virtually,” said Brian Horne, race director at Skyway 10K. “This race means more than just a run over one of the most iconic bridges in the country; it’s a chance to give back to military families and we want to make sure everyone who wants to help has a chance to do so.”

The 2019 Skyway 10K, scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 3, is the largest fundraising event benefiting the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

The inaugural 2018 Skyway 10K, which featured 7,000 runners from 40 states, three countries and all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces crossing the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge, sold out in just five days and raised $560,000 with the entire proceeds going to Armed Forces Families Foundation.

Anyone interested in volunteering for or sponsoring the second annual Skyway 10K can learn more by visiting www.Skyway10K.com or emailing info@skyway10k.com.

All proceeds from the event will go to support the Armed Forces Families Foundation. Visit www.armedforcesfamilies.org.