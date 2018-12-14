Rajun’ Bulls Drum Line Helps Bass Pro Ring In The Christmas Holiday

Bloomingdale High School’s Rajun’ Bulls drum line helped ring in the holiday at Bass Pro Shops in November, along with Santa Claus and Sickles High School JAFROTC Color Guard.

Santa then lit the Christmas tree in the store with the help of carolers from Bloomingdale High School chorus. Santa’s Wonderland will be open different times every day for free photos, crafts, carousel rides and games until December 24.

See www.basspro.com/santa for details on dates and times.

Congratulations To The 2018-19 Hillsborough County School Board

Melissa Snively was elected to the Hillsborough County School Board (District 4) for her second term. Snively will serve her second term as vice chair. She is a graduate of the University of Florida with a B.A. in English, and a Minor in Secondary Education. She has owned and operated her own business in Lithia since 2001, where she employs eight professionals.

Tamara Shamburger, Chair – District 5, was elected to the School Board, in District 5, in 2016. Tamara is a proud Tampa native. She is the product of Hillsborough County Public Schools and is a proud graduate of Bloomingdale Senior High School. Tamara has a Liberal Arts degree from Hillsborough Community College, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of South Florida and a well-earned Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. Leo University.

Other school board members are Steve Cona (District 1), Stacy Hahn (District 2), Cindy Stuart (District 3), Karen Perez (District 6) and Lynn L. Gray (District 7).

For more information, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.