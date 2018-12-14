What inspired you to be a teacher?

Originally, I started teaching out of a necessity! I was a hospitality professional on the verge of divorce with two young kids, and the work schedule in my chosen profession was a lot of night and weekend work. I read that the county was desperately looking for teachers, and that there was a course in family and consumer science that I was qualified to teach. Upon being hired at Riverview High School, I taught Food Prep. It didn’t take long to learn about its on-site restaurant and commercial kitchen, however, and then my true passion came to fruition! The very next year, I received my teaching certificate while teaching Culinary Arts. Our restaurant is open three days a week and is open to the public.

What would your students be surprised to find out about you?

They are always shocked to find out that I have street clothes…as my school attire is chef whites, black pants, and kitchen clogs.

What are your goals as a teacher?

I feel just as accomplished if I help a child realize that the chef life is NOT for them, as I do if one discovers their passion while taking my class “on accident.” My goal is to help each child reach his or her potential…whatever that may be.

What is your favorite lunch in the cafeteria?

I have never had anything from the school cafeteria! That is a definite benefit to having your own kitchen in class!!

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

“I am not a Chef. I think in this country, we use the term very loosely. I’m a cook and a teacher.”

–Julia Child