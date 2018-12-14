You can now read local author Kristen Hare’s 100 Things to Do in Tampa Bay Before You Die, 2nd Edition, which recently became available in October. The helpfully varied and descriptive bucket list shares Kristen’s personal experiences of the most noteworthy attractions she visited in Tampa Bay. Whether you are new to the area or a longtime resident, you may find some new and interesting places nearby to visit.

The second edition features 30 new adventures in the list. This new edition of Kristen’s book was written with locals in mind so tourists wouldn’t be the only ones having fun. Everything inside is a good time for all, though, so everyone is encouraged to give these 100 things a try.

Kristen had this to say about writing her guidebook: “When we first moved here in 2012, my family thought it would just be for a year, so we decided to live like tourists and see, try and go everywhere we could. We loved it here so much that we decided to look for jobs that would let us stay.” Writing this book has allowed to her to explore even more places.

The author has many personal favorites. She loves Medard Park in Plant City for its convenient location and the fun kids have there. Then there is Leaven Brewing in Riverview, a top brewery that is perfect for date nights. Next up is Brocante Market in St. Pete, a place filled with amazing vintage treasures that opens only on the first weekend of each month. Those who seek the weirder side of Florida might want to visit Solomon’s Castle in Ona, an aluminum construction filled with art crafted from recycled objects.

And there are so many more things to do. Have a delightful time getting the password to an exclusive 1920s-inspired speakeasy called Ciro’s. Explore the excitingly strange Dali Museum that celebrates the surreal Salvador Dali. Find countless different things at the massive Big Top Flea Market and its 1,200 booths. Visit the mermaids of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park for a beautiful show and fun times. There are hundreds of things to do, so go out and explore.

“I think as long as I live here, future editions are possible, and I have no plans to leave!” said Kristen. “Next on my list is a road trip guide.”

The book is published by Reedy Press and can be purchased at www.reedypress.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other places where books are sold.