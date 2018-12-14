The Barn at Winthrop will begin hosting a series of Cabaret events. The first one, featuring Roberto Ferrer’s ‘The Music of Your Life,’ will be held on Friday, December 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the Cabaret event are $45 per person or $60 for VIP seating. Reservations are required. To make reservations and to purchase tickets, please call 684-2276.

Attendees will be treated to delicious appetizers, a delightful dinner buffet and yummy desserts. A cash bar will be available.

Roberto Ferrer is the last breed of Cabaret style entertainers. He has performed in venues all over the world. “I will create an elegant atmosphere as I entertain the audience,” said Ferrer. “As I sing the songs, I will give a brief history of the composer and explain how the song was composed,” added Ferrer.

Ferrer will perform standards from the 20s, 30s and 40s. Many of the songs he will perform will be familiar. “Many of the songs have been brought back to life thanks to Paul McCartney who purchased the rights to the songs. Over the years, they have been sung by singers like Harry Connick, Jr. and become hits once again,” added Ferrer.

Proceeds from the evening’s Cabaret event will benefit Winthrop Arts, Inc., a local nonprofit arts organization located in Riverview. Winthrop Arts provides art classes to the community as well as a summer art camp at the Art Factory located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview. In addition, Winthrop Arts hosts a yearly Arts Festival in March. Winthrop Arts also runs an outreach program called the Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory. This program provides free art classes to underserved children living in Wimauma.

Matthew Hamilton, President of the Winthrop Arts Board of Visionaries, said, “We are grateful to the Barn at Winthrop for selecting Winthrop Arts as the beneficiary of their new Cabaret series. We could not provide art services to the community without support from local businesses such as The Barn at Winthrop.”

A second Cabaret event will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019.

For more information, to make a reservation and to purchase tickets, please call The Barn at 684-2276. For more information on Winthrop Arts, please visit www.winthroparts.org.