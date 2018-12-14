Photos Courtesy of Matthew Hallock

The Florida Batbusters ’05 — Riverview have been on a roll this season. The fastpitch softball team was first formed five years ago and is now comprised of girls from the Riverview, Bloomingdale and FishHawk areas.

According to Head Coach Steven Bedenbaugh, the team finished their 12-year-old spring/summer season with a record of 74-26 and seven tournament championships. They also finished 13th out of 48 teams at the 12u USA Elite Select World Fastpitch Championships in Kansas City, and they have also moved up an age division. The 13-year-old players were all born in 2005, but now compete in a 14 and under division.

This fall season, they have gone 27-5-1, winning two tournament championships (USFA 14u “Boo at the Bay” tournament and the 14u USFA ‘Appreciates You’ tournement), as well as a second place finish at the 14U PGF ‘Pink out Challenge,’ which qualified them to play in the 14u PGF Eastern Nationals in July 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

They finished second in their pool in the ProSwings Power50 Invitational Showcase tournament in Altamonte Springs. They will also compete in the USSSA’s ‘Salute our Veterans Tournament’ in Sarasota and finish the fall at the Batbusters/Firecracker Space Coast Experience at USSSA headquarters in Viera.

The team batting average sits at an astounding .336 and on-base percentage of .436. They have outscored their opponents 227-90.

Players on the team include: Bricelyn Bedenbaugh, Zoe Carlisle, Madison Carney, Emma Chisholm, Tinley Dunn, Sophia Hallock, Peyton Haxton, Kaylee Matteis, Arianna Rodriguez, Abbey Taylor-Bolt and Alyssa Vallad. Assistant coaches include Rob Matteis and Johnny Carlisle.

“The biggest thing I am proud of is competing with the best competition out there with all local girls,” said Bedenbaugh. “This allows them to build lifelong friendships.”

You can follow the team on Facebook by searching Florida Batbusters ’05 and on Instagram @flabatbusters05.